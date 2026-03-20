IN PICS | What to expect at The Rand Show 2026

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Visitors can engage with Jungle Magic at The Rand Show in April at Nasrec.

The Rand Show is switching Johannesburg into full festival mode this Easter weekend, bringing five high-energy days of live music, family entertainment and crowd-pleasing spectacle to the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec) from April 2–6, open daily from 9am to 7pm (entrance gates close at 6pm).

Jungle Magic is a larger-than-life jungle world that transforms a hall into an immersive sensory experience. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The biggest new family attraction is Jungle Magic: a larger-than-life jungle world that transforms a whole hall into an immersive sensory experience. Visitors can expect bold colour, jungle soundscapes, giant creatures, an indoor waterfall and even a “brave zone”, where curious kids can touch and feel creepy crawlies — all included in the cost of entry.

Jungle Magic has a 'brave zone', where kids can touch and feel creepy crawlies. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Visitors to The Rand Show can enjoy the new Jungle Magic attraction. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Jungle Magic has plenty to offer visitors to The Rand Show, including bold colour, jungle soundscapes, giant creatures and an indoor waterfall. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Beyond the stages, visitors can catch motorsport drifting and spinning action (free to watch), marching bands and displays, and Big Bounce — a rugby-field-sized inflatable adventure included at no extra cost.

Interactive experiences on site. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Jungle Magic is an immersive sensory experience. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The larger-than-life Jungle Magic world contains giant creatures. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

“The Rand Show 2026 is a full-day entertainment experience. Take Jungle Magic, our big family headline, add the live music programme and the opening-day R50 special, and you’ve got Joburg’s best day out,” says The Rand Show CEO Adele Hartdegen.