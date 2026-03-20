Lifestyle

WATCH | Top 5 Chuck Norris action moments

The former action star may be dead but his death-defying stunts (and flying kicks) will never be forgotten

Thango Ntwasa

Thango Ntwasa

Lifestyle Digital Editor

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris holds up a T-shirt presented by Sgt Mike Haddock of Florence, Alabama, during a meet-the-troops stop at Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, on October 29, 2006. Picture: REUTERS/USO/Mike Theiler/HO/File Photo (Mike Theiler)

Loved for his seemingly impossible action stunts and steel-cold moments on screen, legendary actor Chuck Norris has died at 86. In a statement, his family shared that the Walker, Texas Ranger star had died after a recent hospitalisation.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the statement read.

It also spoke of Norris’s faith, which saw him support controversial US President Donald Trump.

What he was also remembered for during his career of more than 50 years was his Chuck Norris Facts, factoids that have turned into memes celebrating the seemingly impossible feats seen on screen. Don’t believe us? Check these unforgettable scenes that have made him a movie legend.

CHUCK NORRIS VS KING COBRA

One of the first Chuck Norris Facts was that he fought a king cobra and after 10 minutes it died. A fun joke that would pop up in The Expendables 2 where Sylvester Stallone’s character grills him on the same rumour and he states it took five days for the cobra to die.

CHUCK NORRIS VS THE ARMY

In Delta Force 2, Norris’ Scott McCoy trains a team of cadets and makes light work of them, calling them one by one to meet their fate in a merciless training sequence where he comes out on top and they eat dust.

CHUCK NORRIS VS BRUCE LEE

While many still wonder about who would win a fight between Superman and Batman or are still baffled about Vin Diesel’s Don Toretto vs physics, The Way of the Dragon pondered who would come out on top between two martial arts icons, Norris or Bruce Lee. Their characters start off as the best of friends but it all goes sour when they must face each other.

CHUCK NORRIS VS GRAVITY

Walker, Texas Ranger fans will know that the titular character of the show was never one to miss out on head-scratching feats to save the day. While many might be fans of his fly kicks (often done during big explosions) he was also famous for his roundhouse kicks that would KO any opponent.

CHUCK NORRIS VS CHAINSAW

Sure, we’ve heard he can alter the earth’s shape just by doing push-ups, but nothing can quite beat his character in Forrest Warrior. Eat that, Captain Planet.

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