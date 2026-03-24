Strangers, secrets and the theatre of truth: ‘The Moth’ Lands in Joburg

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There is something faintly ridiculous about the idea of sitting in a theatre, voluntarily, to listen to strangers talk about themselves. It sounds like the sort of punishment reserved for long-haul flights or weddings where someone has mistaken proximity for intimacy. And yet — and this is the trick — when it works, it is devastatingly good.

On March 26, The Moth returns to Johannesburg, slipping into the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre like a well-travelled raconteur who knows exactly how to hold a room. This isn’t therapy. It’s not stand-up. It’s something older and more dangerous: storytelling without armour.

Founded in New York in 1997, The Moth has built an empire out of the simplest premise imaginable — one person, one story, no notes. At 65,000 tales later, it’s become a kind of global confessional, except instead of absolution what you get is recognition. You hear a stranger describe their small, specific catastrophe and somehow it becomes yours.

Johannesburg, to its credit, seems to understand this instinctively. The last time The Moth came to town, the audience was described — with a hint of astonishment — as one of the most “electric” in its long history. Which is another way of saying: noisy, responsive, unwilling to sit politely while something real is happening. A good crowd, in other words.

Lebogang Mashile has made a career out of turning language into something muscular and alive. (Supplied)

This year’s edition, titled We Rise, promises five storytellers from across Africa, each given the impossible task of compressing a life-altering experience into 10 minutes. No notes. No safety net. Just memory, ego and the occasional wobble of the human voice under pressure.

Presiding over this tightrope act is Lebogang Mashile, who’s made a career out of turning language into something muscular and alive. Mashile, sensibly, describes The Moth as “a living and digital shrine to the timeless power of storytelling in its rawest form”, which sounds grand until you realise she’s right. Strip away the lighting and the ticketing platform, and what remains is primitive: a circle, a voice, a need to be heard.

The many faces and styles of Lebogang Mashile (Supplied)

There will be laughter, apparently. There will be gasps. There may even be the sort of silence that settles when a room collectively decides not to look away. The stories revolve around perseverance — that most overworked of virtues — but The Moth has a way of making even the familiar feel freshly skinned.

A musical interlude from Yogin Sullaphen is promised, though music at an event like this feels almost like a palate cleanser between emotional courses. The real performance is the act of telling itself: the careful calibration between confession and performance, truth and embellishment, memory and myth.

What makes The Moth unsettling — and therefore essential — is its refusal to let anyone hide behind irony. There are no filters, no edits, no second takes — just the courage to stand on a stage and say, “This happened to me”.

Beneath the polite fiction that we’re all separate, well-managed individuals lies the suspicion that we are, in fact, collections of stories waiting to be told — badly, bravely and out loud.

Tickets are R100 on Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/356927-we-rise-the-moth-in-johannesburg/#/