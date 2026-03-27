Miss SA runner-up’s career takes flight with private US airline

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Miss South Africa’s second runner-up Karabo Mareka is living out her dream after she became a cabin host for a private aviation firm.

Miss South Africa’s second runner-up, Karabo Mareka, 28, is proof that dreams do not have to fit into one box.

Hailing from Alexandra, Johannesburg, Mareka moved to the US in 2019 to work as an au pair. What followed was an unexpected journey into aviation, where she became a flight attendant, ultimately working her way to becoming a qualified cabin host for Vista America, a private aviation firm.

After shining on one of the country’s biggest stages where Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned Miss South Africa 2025, she returned to work at United Airlines. However, she soon realised that she was no longer feeling fulfilled in the commercial aviation space.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, she admitted that aviation was never part of her childhood dream.

“Growing up, I struggled a lot with figuring out who Karabo was and what she wanted to do with her life. While most of my peers seemed certain about their future careers, I was basically clueless,” she said.

While in grade 7 at school, her class had an extramural called career day. She recalled coming to school with a briefcase.

She wanted to become a businesswoman but had no clue what that meant. “That interest stayed with me, and in high school I took business studies, for which I got a distinction, but beyond that I genuinely still didn’t have a clear plan.

“That uncertainty is so difficult, especially living in a world where you should have everything figured out at a young age,” said Mareka.

It was only after moving to the US that she began discovering her passions.

“Even though I continued to pursue aviation, it also has challenges of its own,” she said.

“The difficulties of maintaining your work and life simultaneously can be tricky. You miss important moments like weddings, holidays and family events. It can also be physically exhausting.“

She said that, in the midst of it all, her coping mechanism is to stay connected with her loved ones.

Mareka studied real estate but applied for a job at United Airlines after seeing a late-night email.

She said she didn’t know that this area of the aviation industry existed. “I knew people flew private, but I didn’t think being a cabin host was something you could pursue.

“I took a chance and submitted my resume in about 15 minutes; I didn’t even take it seriously at the time,” said Mareka.

After her resume was reviewed, she shared how she received a call from the firm just a few minutes later, stating that they wanted an in-person interview.

“When they got back to me, an hour hadn’t passed. They sent me an email saying they want to meet me face to face and I need to fly in like four days,” she said.

She described the feeling as surreal. “The job was completely unexpected. I need y’all to understand I had no idea this job existed. When I applied, everything went so fast. I had no time to breathe. I was shocked,” she said.

Push past fear and doubt, even when they feel unprepared. Start today. You’re never going to feel 100% ready anyway — Miss South Africa’s second runner-up Karabo Mareka

She describes herself as a go-getter who often acts on instinct rather than overthinking things.

“I am excited to see what’s going to come out of this job.”

She encouraged young women who look up to her to “just do it”.

“Push past fear and doubt, even when they feel unprepared. Start today. You’re never going to feel 100% ready anyway.”

Mareka’s ultimate dream is to become a pilot.

“Hopefully, in the next few years, you’ll be talking to Capt Karabo Mareka,” she said.

TimesLIVE