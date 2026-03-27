Nikki Glaser, Ne-Yo, Taylor Swift: best and worst dressed at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

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Attendees of the iHeart Radio Awards dressed up for the occasion, though some stars didn't quite measure up.

BEST

NIKKI GLASER

Nikki Glaser attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. ( Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Making a bold statement in a high slit, Glaser certainly won the night when it came to glamour. She shone in an all-black Stella McCartney number that feels sophisticated enough for the night yet still refined enough to wear or host any other award show.

GIGI PEREZ

It’s always exciting to see curvy stars take on the red carpet with unabashed body positivity. Perez joins a long line of stars embracing dropped cleavage, unconventional silhouettes seen in her corseted blazer with a sharp-toed shoe to bring it all together.

SOMBR

Sombr always takes a risk, and this one definitely paid off. In a sea of all-black looks, his is among those that stand out for clever styling thanks to the olive necktie and the old-school colour choices seen in the shiny cream shirt he paired with a colourful metallic collarless jacket.

JOSH ROSS

Denim and deep browns are the expected fabrics and tones when it comes to the yeehaw agenda. However, Ross showed that pastel tones can work, especially for men.

WORST

NE-YO

Ne-Yo attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre. (Frazer Harrison)

We see the idea that Ne-Yo was going for, but a lack of tailoring and proper fabric selection made this such a dismal choice. The coat is far too big for him and wide at the sleeves so that it ends up swallowing him.

The wide leg trouser has a cheap quality to it, and while they blend well with the coat, the shoe choice doesn’t complement it to elevate the look. Something he could have sold with the right hat or hairstyle to help elongate his body.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Phillip Faraone)

Everybody’s favourite showgirl was unfortunately underwhelming at the event. While she took home the most awards and a beauty look to die for, the two-piece set is a little disappointing, boring and uninspired. Many other artists have stuck to method dressing around their albums or definitive aesthetic, and this washed-out look feels a little lost for the queen of ball gowns.

TINASHE

Tinashe’s a perfect example of what happens when you see it on the model versus when you get it in person. She does not have the same proportions as the model from the Marine Serre campaign for this eclectic little dress that seems better suited for a sundowner cocktail than an award show.

TORI SPELLING

Spelling’s gown would be great... if it wasn’t for the jarring 2D print corset it features. Featuring very little of the sparkle seen on the skirt half, it’s just tacky and disappointing to see her romp around in what looks like a Temu version of a racey Versace moment.

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