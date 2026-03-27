Seven gongs for Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio awards

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Taylor Swift accepting the award for Artist of the Year at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Swift was the standout winner at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, taking home seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, recognises the most-played artists across iHeartRadio stations and reflects popularity, fan votes and audience engagement.

Swift secured Artist of the Year, confirming her continued position as one of the most influential figures in mainstream music.

She also won Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl, a project linked to the success of her recent touring era. In addition, she claimed Pop Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia, one of her most commercially successful singles of the past year.

“The Life of a Showgirl was inspired by the energy I felt looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every night,” said Swift to the audience after winning Pop Album of the Year. “The energy that came out was feeling happy and strong and confident.”

Her songwriting and visual work were also recognised, with The Fate of Ophelia earning Best Lyrics. The track also won Best Music Video, reflecting its strong reception online and across broadcast platforms. The wins contributed to her total of seven awards on the night, the highest of any artist at the event.

Swift’s presence at the ceremony also drew attention due to her appearance with her fiancé, American football star Travis Kelce. This was the couple’s first appearance together at an awards ceremony since the beginning of their romance in 2023.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter wore a mint green Wiederhoeft corset dress with sequins, paired with gold Jimmy Choo strappy sandals.

South African singer Tyla was nominated for World Artist of the Year in this year’s iHeart Radio Awards, but lost out to Ghanaian-American Afrobeats singer-songwriter Moliy.

TimesLIVE