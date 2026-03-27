When funeral cover falls short, families carry the cost — here’s how to avoid the gap

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Families are left to make up the shortfall when funeral cover isn’t enough, often with limited time and options. Nedbank helps you to be prepared.

One of the most difficult topics families avoid talking about is the real cost of a funeral.

In SA today, a dignified funeral can easily cost R70,000 or more once all the necessary elements are considered.

Funeral services, burial or cremation costs, transport, catering, cultural practices, and extended family obligations all add up quickly.

Yet many funeral policies on the market still provide benefits of R10,000 to R20,000 only.

The result is a quiet but significant protection gap.

Families often believe they are protected, only to discover at the worst possible moment that the cover they relied on is not enough.

Rethinking funeral cover for real-world costs

Nedbank Insurance’s executive head of client experience Dr Darlene Kalonji Mbukula says no family should have to scrape for funds to bury their loved ones.

“Grief should never be compounded by financial pressure, because when cover falls short, loved ones are forced into difficult decisions such as borrowing money, asking relatives for help or compromising on the farewell they had hoped to give,” she says.

In moments of loss, these choices carry emotional weight.

A low premium may feel manageable month to month, but if the benefit no longer reflects real-world funeral costs, it can leave families exposed when they need support most — Nedbank Insurance’s Dr Darlene Kalonji Mbukula

“The first step is changing how we think about value. For many years, affordability has been the dominant conversation in funeral cover,” says Kalonji Mbukula.

“But affordability alone does not equal protection. A low premium may feel manageable month to month, but if the benefit no longer reflects real-world funeral costs, it can leave families exposed when they need support most,” she says.

From a behavioural perspective, this gap is not surprising. People naturally prioritise immediate financial pressures over future risks.

When money is tight, decisions are often guided by what feels affordable today rather than what will be enough tomorrow. Over time, this can lead to policies that no longer match the realities families may face.

This is why the conversation around funeral cover needs to shift. Instead of only asking ‘What can I afford?’, families should also ask:

What does a funeral realistically cost today?

Would my current cover be enough?

What burden might I leave my family with?

Focusing on what really matters

Kalonji Mbukula says that Nedbank Insurance’s focus is on helping clients make informed choices.

“That means clearer communication about the difference between price and protection, more flexible cover ranges, and benefit options that better reflect how families live and plan today,” she says.

Funeral cover exists to provide reassurance, not uncertainty.

When protection aligns with real-world costs, families are free to focus on what really matters in moments of loss: dignity, remembrance and supporting one another.

For many South Africans, now is the right time to revisit their funeral cover, review the adequacy of their benefits, and ensure that the protection they have today will support their families tomorrow.

Funeral cover should remove financial pressure at a difficult time, not create it.

Does your current funeral policy align with today’s realities? To explore Nedbank Insurance’s funeral cover offerings, use the Nedbank Money app, visit the Nedbank website, or call 0800 333 111.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank Insurance.

Nedgroup Life Assurance Company Ltd (Reg No 1993/001022/06) is a licensed financial services provider (FSP40915) and designated and licensed insurer (NCRCP61).