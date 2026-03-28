Bron Sibree interviews Walter Marsh about his book ‘The Butterfly Thief’

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Australian author Walter Marsh’s first book, Young Rupert: The Making of the Murdoch Empire, won him critical acclaim for his “meticulous research and elegant writing”.

But Marsh has outdone himself with his second non-fiction work, The Butterfly Thief. It tells the story of Colin Wyatt — an enigmatic Cambridge-educated amateur naturalist, adventurer, champion ski-jumper, artist and author — who pulled off the most audacious pilfering in the history of Australia’s museums.

So bold were the thefts that their impact on the world of natural history is still playing out today. An intricate and unusual crime story, The Butterfly Thief digresses into an array of disparate yet oddly connected stories that unfurl to reveal the darker, more sinister patterns of the golden age of exploration.

Marsh, who trained as a historian and now works as a freelance journalist, has always been interested in museums and their complex legacy. “It was a question of how I could tell these stories and bring them all together,” he says.

Marsh first learnt of Wyatt in the South Australian Museum, where he was working in 2023. “I’d just finished my first book and was waiting for it to come out, so I took this job to keep me busy and pay the rent. Within a week of working at the museum, a friend of mine there said, ‘Have you heard the story about this butterfly thief who was an archetypal English gentleman, naturalist and collector?’”

Marsh soon discovered Wyatt was all those things and more. Sporting a pencil moustache and cultured accent, “he was a caricature of an English collector”. Marsh goes on to note wryly that he even saw photos of Wyatt in a pith helmet. “In so many ways, he embodied that lineage of collectors upon which so many of these institutions and their collections are built. He also had this sense of entitlement to take all these specimens back to England with him for his own collection.”

Walter Marsh Picture: SIA DUFF (Sia Duff)

As he reveals early in the narrative, it wasn’t until the morning of January 13 1947 — a year after Wyatt’s brazen theft — that a curator at the National Museum of Victoria discovered that three specimens from its flagship butterfly collection were missing from a storage drawer.

However, after checking all their storage cabinets, that number soon soared to hundreds. Realising the scale of missing specimens was no accident, the museum’s director telephoned the country’s other museums, whose staff hastily checked their own collections. “Soon,” writes Marsh, “there was scarcely a natural history museum in Australia that wasn’t a crime scene.”

Wyatt was ultimately prosecuted in England, by Scotland Yard, later that year. Some 3,000 stolen specimens were recovered, and the case made headlines.

Wyatt got off with a £100 fine, went on collecting butterflies, and penned three books, including his memoir Going Wild, which failed to mention his theft. “How someone could take leave of his senses and pull off something like that doesn’t quite stack up, and it’s just one of the many big, enigmatic questions that still hang over this case.”

However, the part of the story that most hooked Marsh was how Wyatt’s crimes are still affecting today’s scientists, for whom butterflies have come to play a key role in environmental research.

As recently as 2016, an eminent professor at the Australian National University spotted “something off” in a photograph sent to him of a specimen butterfly. It was not just any old specimen, but rather the holotype (the first scientifically described example of a species) of a flame hairstreak butterfly, where the orange-red colour that gave the species its name had been made “by a very thin paint brush”.

The Butterfly Thief… serves as much as an indictment of the museum system as a defence of the scientific value of its collections.

By then, Wyatt’s exploits were so infamous it didn’t take long for entomologists to realise he had painted up a different species of butterfly to look like the original, rarer variety from 1922. Marsh says, “It was such a transgressive act.”

As one of the relatively few species of insects to be well documented, butterflies are seen as proverbial “canaries in the coal mine” for climate change, explains Marsh. For him, the way Wyatt had been welcomed into these museums and then helped himself to their collections was, he argues, also transgressive.

“But once [the specimens] had been recovered, these entomologists noticed he had spent weeks adding fake labels to cover his tracks, so it seemed he had collected them, or that they had been collected by other persons that he perhaps had traded with. So much of the value they represented was tied up in those data labels and, because he had mucked around with them, there remains this huge question mark over thousands of specimens.”

He adds, “Even after The Butterfly Thief was published, I’ve been working with entomologists at the South Australian Museum, my old workplace, and they’ve been trying to piece together which specimens they still have. They’re fairly sure they know what these scientific specimens are, but they still have a question mark over them.

“In some cases, they’re the only examples of these species anywhere in the world, and students today pull their hair out because they know they can’t quite trust what they’ve got in front of them.”

While Wyatt’s remarkable adventures, exploits and transgressions form the spine of Walsh’s narrative, the myriad byways Marsh takes his readers into in The Butterfly Thief reveal so many historical wrongs that the book serves as much as an indictment of the museum system as a defence of the scientific value of its collections.

For example, he tells the horrific story of the invasion of Benin City by British troops in 1897. Not only did the director of the South Australian Museum, Dr Edward Charles Stirling, raise money to purchase “ethnographic specimens” from that fabled city, but the new governor of South Australia, Sir Henry Galway, also played a crucial role in razing it to the ground. Moreover, Galway regaled local audiences with lurid details of his soldiering days in “one of the British Empire’s bloodiest conquests”.

Then there’s his chilling account of a 1903 inquiry into the activities of an Adelaide physician who was both the city’s coroner and the chairperson of its board of health. The probe revealed he had removed the bones of Ngarrindjeri man and prominent local figure Poltpalingada at the local morgue. His associate told of how he had prepared numerous skulls for the coroner and removed as many as 30 Ngarrindjeri ancestors from a sacred site. He also admitted his own wallet was made of human skin.

Another physician who told the inquiry he had himself removed 13 buried ancestors for “scientific purposes” on behalf of the South Australian Museum had been joined on the dig by no less than the museum’s director, Dr Edward Charles Stirling.

Marsh says, “He is a fascinating figure. On one hand, he’s implicated in this dark legacy of international trade in aboriginal ancestors with institutions around the world. But on the other hand, it was an open secret his family had a mixed racial heritage. They presented themselves as this Scottish dynasty, but their branch of the family was actually illegitimate — the product of one of the Stirling family and an unnamed enslaved woman. So it just shows how that world and that time of Empire is so much more complicated than anyone would anticipate.”

Such detours underscore why, for Marsh, researching and writing The Butterfly Thief was not only about grasping how someone like Wyatt could pull off his thieving, but also understanding what he calls “the colourful and sometimes sketchy collectors who could get away with a lot because they were contributing to the process of collecting and knowledge-gathering that was at the same time an accessory to extractive colonisation”.

WALTER MARSH’S MOST INFLUENTAL BOOKS

'The Library Book' by Susan Orlean. Picture: ATLANTIC BOOKS (Atlantic Books)

The Library Book by Susan Orlean. This book tells the story of a 1980s fire in the Los Angeles public library, and the true crime story about who lit it. However, Orlean interweaves that narrative with the history of the institution and her ideas about what libraries mean to her and to history. I was inspired by the book’s structure. Her use of that one story as a basis for all the other historical aspects was interesting, so I shamelessly pinched that — or tried to.

'Olive Cotton: A Life in Photography' by Helen Ennis. Picture: 4TH ESTATE (4th Estate)

Olive Cotton: A life in Photography by Helen Ennis. I love this book — a biography written by an art historian. Cotton was an Australian photographer and the ex-wife of Max Dupain, another famous photographer, so in many ways her and Max’s life resembles that of Colin Wyatt and his first wife, Mary. The couples go through divorce in a similar way. I read the book a couple of years ago, and when I was reading the paper trail concerning Wyatt, his relationship and his divorce, I was able to put it into a bigger context of these other people who went through a similar thing. In a pragmatic way, that was useful.

'The Fraud' by Zadie Smith. Picture: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE SA (Penguin Random House SA)

The Fraud by Zadie Smith. Set in Charles Dickens’ era, this novel is about the famous case of an English butcher based in Wagga Wagga in Australia who came out of the woodwork and claimed to be the long-lost heir to the Tichborne dynasty. He clearly was not a French-speaking aristocrat, but he had some support behind him and began a long, drawn-out legal battle in England. The fellow who corroborated his identity as a long-lost heir was Andrew Bogle, a former slave to the Tichborne family on their Jamaican estate. I was interested in how Smith explored that connection and the relationship between England and its imperial outposts. These ideas resonated when I was thinking about Edward Charles Stirling while I was writing this book. I actually found a connection between the Stirling family and the Tichborne claimant — when he was still a butcher in Wagga Wagga, he sold some Shetland ponies to the Stirlings.

'The Silent Woman: Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes' by Janet Malcolm. Picture: DOUBLE DAY (Double Day)

The Silent Woman: Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes by Janet Malcolm. This book is all about Sylvia Plath and attempts by numerous biographers over the years to make sense of her life while grappling with the legacy of her husband and literary heir, Ted Hughes, as well as his sister, who occupied a fraught position in Plath’s life. Reading all those different perspectives while I was trying to make sense of Wyatt’s life was really informative.

'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI' by David Grann. Picture: VINTAGE (Vintage)

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. This is a structurally beautiful non-fiction work that tells an important story using a true-crime lens. As a genre, true crime often focuses on lurid cases, but here Grann uses one case to cast the net wider and look at a much bigger crime that took place, not just across Oklahoma, but in America more broadly. I tried to seed my book about butterfly crimes with that sort of perspective and historical weight.