It’s crown down, Mom first, as Mrs SA gives it all up to care for her special needs son

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When Verushkha Singh was crowned Mrs South Africa 2026 at Emperors Palace last November, she made history as the first Indian South African to wear the crown.

But this week, just four months into her reign, she handed back the crown, along with the keys of a sponsored Chery Tiggo 7 she had the use of for a year.

Singh chose to step away from the fame, sponsorships, glamour and even a monthly R6,000 stipend to heed a higher calling: motherhood.

“It’s just a title. Truthfully, titles are things that are fleeting; they are not forever. I went through the journey; I went through the experience,” Singh told the Sunday Times.

“When you are empowering others and want to stand for something impactful, you need to also be truthful. For me, at this point, it is not aligned with what I really need to be focusing on.

“I have a son who needs a lot of attention, and things like dressing up for, and attending, events, and doing photo shoots for different sponsors are things I no longer have the capacity to do... especially with my son.”

Singh and husband Sasha have a 9-year-old boy, Zachary, who fell ill a week before the finale. She could not be there for him, and her mother had to step in to help.

“Zachary is special, different. There are certain areas where he needs extra attention.

“When you have someone who has special needs, it changes everything. When I realised things were not working to his benefit, I had to act. As mothers, that’s what we do.

“He’s at a difficult age, and we’re getting him all the professional help we can.”

Singh says that while she enjoyed the perks of her reign, she noticed how her “divided attention” was affecting her child.

“I could see the changes in him. It wasn’t something that was benefiting my family in the months that I was carrying the crown. I did it with a full heart, and I had good intentions, but I had to be honest with myself and choose my family.

“It got to a point where Zachary was not coping at school. This year especially, and I knew I had to shift my focus.”

Singh is a chemical engineer who has worked with various multinational companies as a managing consultant for 14 years, focusing on climate change.

“I have worked in jobs that are stressful and complex. But throughout my life, I always prioritised the needs of my son, and where I needed to make changes or take pauses in my career, I’ve done so.”

Carika Bebb, 44, who was first princess in the pageant, has officially taken up the title. She is a qualified fashion designer who owns a firm specialising in strategic brand growth, alongside her husband Wayne.

“I am committed to representing Mrs South Africa with purpose and pride and look forward to making a meaningful difference through the causes close to my heart,” she said.