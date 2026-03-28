STAYING IN | Things to stream

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you have 1 hour

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, SEASON 2 — Disney+

Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox return for the start of the second season of Marvel’s gritty noir action drama, in which underworld kingpin turned mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York underfoot as he takes off the gloves in his efforts to stop blind lawyer and crime-fighting vigilante Matt Murdock from exposing his evil plans.

If you have 100 minutes

MIKE & NICK & NICK & ALICE — Disney+

Vince Vaughn thoroughly enjoys himself in this sci-fi comedy, in which a time-travelling gangster must enlist the help of his friend ‘Quick Draw’ Mike (James Marsden) to put things right and ensure he still has a chance with the women he loves, played by Eiza González, over the course of one very dangerous night.

If you have 6 hours

BAIT — Prime Video

Riz Ahmed writes and stars in this comedy series, in which he plays a London actor who, just as he’s about to try out for a potentially life-changing audition, suffers an existential crisis that may sabotage everything.

If you have 8 hours

JO NESBØ’S DETECTIVE HOLE — Netflix

Tobias Santelmann stars as Scandi-noir master Jo Nesbø’s troubled Oslo detective Harry Hole, who’s facing battles on both the personal and professional fronts as he seeks a serial killer terrorising the city — as well as fend off his corrupt colleague’s interference — to restore some sort of peace, if not to himself, at least to the city.

If you have 8 hours

SOMETHING VERY BAD IS GOING TO HAPPEN — Netflix

Stranger Things creators’ The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on creator Haley Z. Boston’s dark horror miniseries, in which a couple who are planning to get married in a week find themselves fighting something very wicked, hellbent on derailing their plans.