The shift towards zero alcohol tolerance for drivers

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Holiday seasons in SA serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent dangers on our roads.

Quote: In today’s SA, it is unacceptable that there is a law that allows people to drink and drive. — Transport Minister Barbara Creecy

Holiday seasons in SA serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent dangers on our roads. Recent data from the 2025/26 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign offers an encouraging shift, demonstrating the tangible impact of rigorous law enforcement.

The 2025/26 festive season recorded the lowest number of crashes in five years, with five provinces reporting a notable reduction in fatalities. While the period between 15 and 28 December remained the most volatile — contributing over 40% of all incidents — the overall downward trend suggests that intensive intervention is working.

Analysis of the crash data highlights specific high-risk windows, particularly weekends between 7pm and 9pm, and the hour following midnight. During these times, authorities recorded a prevalence of pedestrian collisions and hit-and-run incidents, single-vehicle overturns and head-on collisions.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy. (DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT)

The reduction in fatalities was underpinned by a nation-wide enforcement strategy. Traffic authorities conducted 1,632 roadblocks and stopped 1.8m vehicles, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach that was especially effective in the Eastern Cape and Free State.

While enforcement successfully lowered the crash rate, the scale of the challenge remains significant. The period saw a 144% increase in positive alcohol tests, including one motorist recorded at 14 times the legal limit. SA’s persistent drunk-driving problem is the main reason for the proposed legislative shifts currently under consideration.

Government is proposing an amendment to Section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy aims to replace what she calls “outdated regulations” with an outright ban on drinking and driving, creating a clear-cut and unambiguous policy.

“In today’s SA, it is unacceptable that there is a law that allows people to drink and drive,” she said earlier this year. “A law that allows drivers to drink a certain amount and then get behind the wheel must be scrapped,” she says.

A similar proposal was rejected by the portfolio committee on transport in 2022. Critics of the zero-tolerance policy have focused their concerns on the potential criminalisation of innocent motorists and technical challenges with testing. Trace alcohol amounts from products such as cough syrup, mouthwash or even certain foods could lead to a positive breathalyser reading.

There are also concerns that traffic officers could focus on law-abiding drivers with negligible alcohol levels (false positives) rather than apprehending seriously intoxicated drivers. A 0.02% limit has been suggested as more realistic than zero as it allows for accidental consumption, while still being sufficiently strict to deter drinking before driving. Others argue that the law is not the issue but rather a lack of consistent, visible and honest policing.

Despite these concerns, the portfolio committee on transport now supports the transition to a zero-limit policy. This shift represents a proactive commitment to preventing accidents before they occur, rather than merely managing the aftermath.

By adopting these measures, SA will be aligning its road safety standards with international benchmarks seen in many countries around the world which have implemented a zero-limit policy.

Ultimately, both authorities and motorists can play a proactive role in reducing risk, ensuring that the progress made during this festive season becomes a permanent fixture of the South African landscape.