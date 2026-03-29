WATCH | Pretoria designer Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba reveals exclusive fashion collaboration

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She’s showcased her high-glamour, feminine designs on the fashion week ramps and drew inspiration from her Zulu culture for a special “Heritage in Motion” theme at the 2025 Miss South Africa pageant.

And now Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba has revealed an exclusive collaboration with a glamorous local drinks brand known for encouraging women to own their space.

The Pretoria-based designer behind the chic Malondié fashion house showcased a whimsical capsule of wide-brimmed hats, basket-inspired totes and chic scarves, which drew inspiration from L’Orange Rossa, Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s new flavoured drink, which was launched at a celebrity-attended event in Northcliff, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

“We want our clients to be transported from wherever they are to a beautiful holiday, whether it is Italy or Mauritius. These accessories say: ‘Take time off, chill and have fun,’” said the designer and mom of three about the covetable items.

Candice Van Den Bosch, Brutal Fruit brand director, said the partnership between Malondié and the brand was a meeting of like minds.

“Londeka believes deeply in empowering women and collaborating with women to create beautiful things, while L’Orange Rossa is bold, distinctive and made for the way women gather now — expressive, effortless and full of life,” she said.

Buthelezi-Ndaba described the collaboration as “one of my dreams coming true”.

“When I was young, I was a promo girl, promoting Brutal Fruit for SAB, and partnering with them today is a powerful full-circle moment for me. It shows that hard work really pays off.”

TimesLIVE