Q&A | Race, sexuality and celebrations with Moshe Ndiki on ‘Mdigi Moms’

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From social media to water cooler chats, Mzansi Magic’s new docu-series Mgidi Moms is on everyone’s lips. A first of its kind, the show explores the coming-of-age journey that Xhosa boys go through as they transition into manhood through initiation, seen through the eyes of the mothers who support them every step of the way.

Hosted by actor and TV presenter Moshe Ndiki, each episode introduces a new zibazana (the mother of the initiate) as they prepare for the life-changing moment. Viewers will follow their journey from the early stages of planning through to the emotional send-off, gaining insight into the care, strength and resilience that define motherhood during this pivotal time.

We chat to Ndiki about the phenomenal premise of the show, his views on queer identity in the space and the diverse groups touched by Xhosa culture.

Why is it important to have shows that showcase our traditions?

We are celebrating not just the traditions, but also the work and care that go into putting together such a big milestone event and the pressure that goes along with that. And, of course, we’re honouring the mothers who make it all happen.

Several academic papers and news reports have revealed the difficult experiences of queer men who go through this rite of passage. How was your personal experience, and how did it inform your approach on the show?

I grew up in a very supportive community. Even though it was a small town, we had a lot of community acceptance and love. So, I don’t want to lie, as much as there are, in certain cases, difficult experiences for queer men, I don’t want to put a statistic on it, but it is very welcome for queer men to enter this rite of passage.

My personal experience helped me approach the show in a way that I know what they’ve been through in terms of their teachings on the mountain, so having gone through that experience, I know how much it means for the initiates. And also what it means to the mom because I was raised by a single mom. She was very concerned about her only child and knowing the fact that I am queer.

Can we expect any LGBTQIA+ kids on the show this season? What do you think makes it important for them to go through the journey?

You can expect a lot of different kids. In terms of the LGBTQIA+ kids, I don’t think it’s a LGBTQIA+ thing. Everyone has got the right not to go to the mountain. It is a choice, but it is one of those choices where you kind of have to do it but don’t. I don’t think anyone is really forced to go to the mountain. It just depends on how you were raised and what your ideologies are as a person who is going up there in the mountains. Is it something that you grew up idolising, loving or revering? I think it’s important for anyone who wants to go, to go on this journey.

Why should more men and women be open-minded to different gender identities and sexualities when it comes to those who want to go through the journey?

I think it’s very important for them to be open-minded. Because sometimes, people just don’t want to go to the mountain because they are members of the LGBTQIA+ community. They do not want to because they do not want to. Even if they were straight, they wouldn’t go. So even for those who are queer and want to go, it’s something that I’ve seen is very much accepted. People should just be open-minded about who gets to go and who wants to go and how fairly or unfairly they are treated once they have been through this journey.

Did you feel any pressure or fear about any homophobia carried by family members whose homes you would step into during this moment?

Not at all. Because I’ve gone through the process myself, I understand what role to play as a TV presenter and as a Xhosa man. So for me, it was knowing, learning and adapting to the different families as well as the different situations. I didn’t feel any pressure to be any different to how I am.

That’s what has made me so comfortable in doing this show. It’s also in the way that I grew up and where I grew up. How I grew up made me, not fearless, but confident.

Race also comes into play here, where white friends of black kids who go through ulwaluko become initiates as well. Are there any episodes tracking this on the show?

Well, stay tuned. There are going to be a lot of different moms and initiates, so stay tuned for that.

Also, what have been your thoughts about sharing culture with people who aren’t from the Xhosa culture?

I think it is beautiful and it is part of embracing our Africanness. It really just depends on the home and the family. If they are able to consult with the elders about what they can do, then that’s perfect. As long as they can respect the custom and how people are in the Xhosa culture.

TimesLIVE