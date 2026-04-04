Villeneuve promises a darker, action-packed conclusion to his epic trilogy

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Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are back in Dune: Part Three. The final film in the trilogy explores an epic tale of power, greed and a messiah-like saviour, Lisan al-Gaib, in the form of Paul Atreides (played by Chalamet). It looks to thrill fans with its vast vistas, intergalactic wars and personal dramas. Based on the 1969 novel by Frank Herbert, it’s the final film in the science-fiction trilogy that explores political intrigue, revenge and religious fervour.

Timothée Chalamet plays Lisan al-Gaib, in the form of Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three (Supplied)

The Sunday Times was one of a select group to see the first trailer for the final instalment of the critical and commercially successful trilogy.

On hand to answer questions were director Denis Villeneuve, (who also directed Sicario, Blade Runner 2049), Zendaya (who plays Chani — a Fremen warrior and Paul Atreides’s love interest), Robert Pattinson (who plays the villainous Scytale, a shape-shifting Tleilaxu Face Dancer leading a conspiracy against Atreides), Anya Taylor-Joy (who plays Alia, Paul’s sister) and Javier Bardem (who plays Stilgar, the iconic Fremen tribe leader). The director was introduced to the assembled media by Chalamet, remotely (the actor was online, fresh from the previous night’s Oscar Awards last month). Pattison’s character, Scytale was at the same event, revealed in a poster, causing the guests to gasp. His gaunt face was powdered white, his hair cropped close, and he looked almost unrecognisable as the former heartthrob of the Twilight series.

Robert Pattinson plays the villainous Scytale, a shape-shifting Tleilaxu Face Dancer in 'Dune: Part Three'. (Supplied)

Villeneuve teased that the third instalment of Dune will be very different from the previous two films. “There’s a time gap of 17 years. The world has changed in the intervening years. The climate is different. Arrakis is still a desert planet but there are differences. We approached this film with a new set of eyes.”

The Canadian explained, “After Dune: Part Two, I said to my crew, ‘I’m taking a break’, but I kept waking in the middle of the night with these images. I was scheduled to do another movie, but the image of Dune: Part Three kept coming back to me.”

Zendaya plays Chani — a Fremen warrior and Paul Atreides’s love interest in 'Dune: Part Three'. (Supplied)

Villeneuve says that when he released Part Two, he received a wave of love. “Its premiere had 14,000 people outside the theatre and 5,000 people inside. That excitement continued around the world. It ignited in people an appetite for the third film, which I hadn’t expected.”

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Villeneuve thought that it was a good idea to return to this world, not because of nostalgia, but because people wanted to see more of it. “I wanted to go there with a critical eye — and the idea that I wouldn’t be self-indulgent. I wanted it to be a Dune movie, but with a different tone, rhythm and pace. If the first movie was more of a contemplation — like a boy exploring a new world — the second movie was a war movie. This one is a thriller; it’s more action-packed, more muscular.”

The new Dune film takes place many years after the first films. “It gives new insight into Paul Atreides,” says Villeneuve. “The time lapse of 17 years shows Paul dealing with the consequences of having too much power, and trying to figure out how to get out of the cycle of violence. Of course, he’s an emperor who can see the future, so he’s kind of invincible. We follow people trying to overthrow him. It’s intense, but at its heart it’s still a love story; the relationship between Paul and Chani. I’m very excited to release this film, and I can’t wait for you to see the full movie.”

Robert Pattinson plays the villainous Scytale, a shape-shifting Tleilaxu Face Dancer. (Supplied)

According to Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three was shot in 65mm and IMAX. “That was a first for me — but I kept the desert in digital. The movie is made to be seen on the biggest screens possible. As humans, it’s important to share communal experiences. Our lives right now are of us in little bubbles all around the world — and films, sports, concerts, bring us together in a beautiful and human way.”

Zendaya plays Chani — a Fremen warrior and Paul Atreides’s love interest. (Supplied)

He continues, “I want Dune fans to be excited, shocked (in a good way), and surprised by where we brought the story. It’s my favourite book of the series.

“It’s dark and beautiful. It’s one of my most, if not my most, personal films. It’s close to my heart, but also very contemporary,” says Villeneuve. “Intimately, it’s the story of Paul and Chani. They struggle with their relationship. They also have the burden of the incredible pressure of the world around them. They need to find a way out of violence.”

Dune: Part Three (Supplied)

He admits: “There’s something about their love and the way their relationship has evolved that’s personal to me.” He pauses, his eyes scanning the eager listeners: “I want you to experience the film so [that] it brings some new understanding into your lives.”