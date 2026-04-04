‘Chess Mates’, ‘Pizza Movie’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

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UNTOLD: CHESS MATES — Netflix

In 2022, a fracas in the world of championship chess made global headlines after world number one Magnus Carlsen withdrew from a tournament after losing to American online prodigy and loudmouth Hans Niemann. Whispers of bizarre methods of cheating by Niemann — including the use of vibrating beads generally inserted into certain orifices for sexual pleasure — served only to titillate the attention of the press. Here, in the latest episode of Netflix’s sports controversy series, Niemann, Carlsen, journalists, and members of the chess community, tell the story in all its bizarre — “so weird it had to be true” — detail.

If you have 90 minutes

PIZZA MOVIE — Disney+

Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo and The Goldbergs’ Sean Giambrone team up for this surreal, easily entertaining stoner comedy in which they play two awkward college nerds who decide to get high and discover that the simple act of going downstairs to collect a pizza delivery may have more than a few mad surprises in store.

If you have 2 hours

SEND HELP — Buy from Apple TV+

Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in this dark horror comedy about an office worker and her unbearable boss who must overcome their differences and work together after they become the only two survivors of a plane crash, stranded on a mysterious and creepy deserted island.

If you have 150 minutes

EDDINGTON — Rent or buy Apple TV+

Ari Aster’s pandemic comedy divided critics upon its release last year, but there’s plenty to think about thanks to the two committed central performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal as the mayor and sheriff of a small New Mexico town. They’re pitted against each other in a bitter battle over personal freedom and community safety during the 2020 lockdown.

If you have 4 hours

BOARDERS — Prime Video

Creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor’s boarding school-set drama series takes sharp aim at class and racial prejudice. When five underprivileged students from inner-city London earn prestigious scholarships to an elite boarding school, they soon find themselves at the centre of an out-of-date, unfamiliar world which they’re intent on challenging and changing.