Q&A | How Carol Ofori is raising her kids in a world full of AI

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Radio personality Carol Ofori says parents are constantly navigating a new way of raising children that fits the times in which we live.

Whether it’s for work or play, screens have become ever-present in everyday life, and South African parents are also facing a new challenge by having to raise kids in a world where the digital world and reality collide.

This is something award-winning broadcaster Carol Ofori has been navigating in her household with her bundles of joy. From managing screen time to deciding when children should access social media, Ofori shares her perspective on what it takes to raise kids in a digital-first world.

As a mom and a media personality, how would you describe the reality of raising children in today’s digital-first world?

Raising kids today is exceptionally challenging. As a millennial, I grew up in a time with no internet, then dial-up, and now fibre, all within my lifetime. My kids, on the other hand, have been born into a world of instant, high-speed connectivity.

We’re a unique generation because we learned how to play outside and regulate our emotions without screens. Now everything is immediate, and devices are constantly in children’s hands, which can easily lead to overexposure and dependency. It means I have to be very intentional about screen time, about encouraging outdoor play, and about how we parent. It’s not always safe for kids to play outside the way we used to, so we’re constantly navigating a new way of raising children that fits the times in which we live.

What practical rules and boundaries have you put in place at home when it comes to tech and social media?

My kids are not on social media. They’re still too young. We do, however, have strict screen time rules. There are no screens from Monday to Friday, and access only starts on Friday afternoons. Each child gets a maximum of two hours per day across all devices, which totals about six hours over the weekend. We’re quite firm about this, and we encourage reading, interactive play and spending time outdoors instead.

At what age do you think it’s appropriate for children to start engaging with social media and digital platforms, and how do you navigate that as a parent?

This is a tough one. I’m only now realising platforms such as WhatsApp are also forms of social media. My son turns 11 soon, and while his cousins are on WhatsApp, he’s not on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. I think it depends on the child and their level of maturity, but personally I would say 15 and older is more appropriate for full access to platforms such Instagram or TikTok, and with strict boundaries. That includes private accounts, content filtering and monitoring who they engage with. It’s scary because that space can be toxic. At some point, though, you have to gradually let go, but with guidance and safeguards in place.

East Coast Radio presenter Carol Ofori with her family. (Supplied)

How do you balance protecting your child from the pressures of social media while allowing them to be part of their generation’s reality?

The balance is the hardest part. It comes down to open and honest conversations. When issues come up, for example, safety concerns around platforms such as Roblox, it’s important to talk to your children about the risks and explain why rules are in place. The more informed they are, the better decisions they can make, especially when you’re not around. Social media is evolving so quickly and we’re all still learning. Consistent communication and empowering children to think critically is key.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced when it comes to screen time and digital exposure, and how do you manage your own habits?

It’s tough because my work is digital. My kids often laugh at me for always being on my phone, but it’s how I stay relevant and informed in my industry. For me, it comes down to intention. When we’re on holiday, I try to disconnect and be fully present. Even during local breaks, such as over Easter, I make a conscious effort to put my phone down and spend quality time with my family. It’s about being aware of the moment you’re in and choosing to be present in it.

What advice would you give to other parents who feel overwhelmed navigating the digital landscape?

Start with yourself. Look at your own screen habits and where you can improve. It’s very difficult to tell your children to cut down on screen time if you’re constantly on your phone. Lead by example. That’s the most powerful tool you have. When you model healthy behaviour, it becomes much easier for your children to follow.