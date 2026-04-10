Genetic testing improves survival for black breast cancer patients

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Black women in the US have a 40% higher breast cancer mortality rate than white women, despite a 5% lower incidence of the disease. File photo

Advanced genetic testing could help erase significant disparities in breast cancer survival rates between white and black patients, new research has found.

Black women in the US have a 40% higher breast cancer mortality rate than white women, despite a 5% lower incidence of the disease.

Applying genetic testing to early breast cancer tumour samples collected from more than 1,000 women, researchers found black women had more high-risk tumours that are often missed by standard testing of clinical biomarkers, such as 0estrogen receptor status. That leads to under-treatment, which is likely to result in worse outcomes.

When tumours were analysed by commercially available gene-profiling tools and patients had received appropriate care, black women had the same “excellent” outcomes three years later as white women, according to a report of the study in npj Breast Cancer.

Tumour gene expression profiling was done using the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests from Agendia, which classify early stage tumours as being at ultra low, low, high 1, or high 2 risk for spreading throughout the body over the next 10 years. The results help to determine whether chemotherapy is necessary.

Three-year recurrence-free survival was driven by genomic subtype, not by race, the researchers found.

Black females with low-risk tumours based on MammaPrint and BluePrint had “excellent 10-year outcomes, with a 97.7% recurrence-free survival rate, the same outcome as white females”, the researchers reported.

Patients with high-risk tumours were five to 10 times more likely to develop distant metastases than those with low-risk tumours, regardless of race.

Roughly half of patients initially characterised as low risk turned out to have more aggressive tumours based on genomic profiling, the researchers also found.

The data suggest “tumour genomic testing for all patients may help guide treatment decisions to ultimately reduce racial survival disparities among black females with breast cancer,” said study co-author Dr Andrea Menicucci of Agendia.

Heart-attack survivors may not need lifelong beta-blockers

Stable, relatively low-risk heart-attack survivors can stop taking commonly prescribed drugs from the class known as beta-blockers after one year rather than continuing it for life, according to a clinical trial from South Korea.

Researchers enrolled 2,540 patients who had recovered from a heart attack and had been prescribed beta-blockers such as metoprolol, sold under the brand name Lopressor, and atenolol.

Those who stopped taking the medicine after at least 12 months had similar odds of death, additional heart attacks, or hospitalisation for heart failure as those who continued to take them, researchers reported at the American College of Cardiology scientific meeting in New Orleans.

At a median of 3.5 years, one or more of those serious adverse events had occurred in 7.2% of those who discontinued beta-blockers and 9% of those who continued them, according to study details also published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Beta-blockers, which lower heart rate and blood pressure, have long been a mainstay of treatment to reduce the likelihood of subsequent cardiac events after a heart attack.

However, many studies confirming their benefits were conducted decades ago, before modern procedures and medications were available.

“In practice, for stable patients who are several years out from a heart attack, discontinuation can be considered through shared decision-making and with monitoring of blood pressure and heart rate,” study leader Dr Joo-Yong Hahn of Samsung Medical Centre in Seoul said in a statement.

“For patients with beta-blocker-related side effects —fatigue, dizziness, bradycardia, hypotension — the case for discontinuation is even stronger.”

Because all patients were enrolled in South Korea and relatively few women participated, the results might not be broadly applicable, the researchers noted.

Common antidepressant eases long Covid fatigue

The widely used, inexpensive antidepressant fluvoxamine significantly improved fatigue and quality of life among adults with long Covid in a clinical trial, researchers reported.

The trial enrolled 399 adults in Brazil with fatigue lasting at least 90 days after a confirmed SARS‑CoV‑2 infection. Participants were randomly assigned to receive fluvoxamine, the common diabetes drug metformin or a placebo for 60 days.

Fluvoxamine reduced fatigue more than the placebo, with a 99% probability the drug outperformed the placebo, according to the report published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Fluvoxamine showed consistent and meaningful benefits, and because it’s widely used and well understood, it has clear potential for clinical use,” study leader Edward Mills of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, said in a statement.

Metformin has been shown to reduce the risk of developing long Covid when taken during the acute phase of infection, but it did not help people in the study with fatigue symptoms of established long Covid.

“This trial gives clinicians their first strong evidence for a medication that helps reduce long Covid fatigue,” study co-author Jamie Forrest of the University of British Columbia said in a statement.

Prof Christiaan Vinkers of Amsterdam University Medical Centre, who was not involved in the study, said the findings should be interpreted cautiously because patients provided subjective reports on their symptoms and the study focused on fatigue and did not assess other long Covid features.

Vinkers said: “The results are promising, but replication is essential, ideally in broader patient groups and with outcomes that capture the full spectrum of long Covid.”

Reuters