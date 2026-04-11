A moment to reflect on memory and seeing

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In this age of rapid advancement, most things demand immediate reaction, but there are rare experiences that ask us to slow down, look closely, reflect and consider what lingers. Hank Willis Thomas’s Forever Now exhibition, presented recently at the Goodman Gallery, did just that.

Hank Willis Thomas: 'Reach', 2022 (Anthea Pokroy)

Thomas, an award-winning African-American conceptual artist, explores identity, history and the power of images in popular culture. Working across photography, sculpture and installation, he investigates how race, branding and social memory shape how we see the world. His work uncovers hidden histories, inviting viewers to reconsider their assumptions and challenge passive spectatorship. It opens space for dialogue around justice, representation and collective memory.

Hank Willis Thomas, courtesy of Goodman Gallery. (Jai Lennard)

In earlier exhibitions, Thomas had begun experimenting with retroreflective materials. In Forever Now, this exploration deepened, transforming material into metaphor and turning perception political.

Hank Willis Thomas: 'LOVE SO GOOD', 2025. (Anthea Pokroy)

When the artist showed me the work, he asked an unexpected question: did I have my phone with me? I hesitated. Why would I need my phone to look at a painting? He asked me to switch on the flashlight and directed my attention to the work.

Hank Willis Thomas: 'I am Human', 2025. (Anthea Pokroy)

At first, I Am Human appeared starkly simple: a white canvas, black text — clear, declarative, neutral. When I shone my light across it, the surface shifted. Flatness opened up, revealing images beneath: black bodies in motion, in protest, resisting; histories pressed into one another.

Hank Willis Thomas: 'I Am Human', 2025 (with flash). (Anthea Pokroy)

The light forced a deeper observation. Histories felt immediate, urgent, alive. The work held tension — something unresolved. When the light was moved away, the images disappeared, leaving a charged stillness and questions: which stories are hidden, which histories require this closeness, this effort, to be revealed? What’s only visible when we choose to illuminate it.

Hank Willis Thomas: 'Forever/Now', 2025. (Anthea Pokroy)

At the centre of the exhibition was a shift. Love Rules, a fluorescent work, cast a glow across the space. The artwork suggested that love isn’t separate from struggle; it emerges from it — luminous and defiant.

The exhibition mirrored the complexity of the world itself. Social, political and personal realities are layered, unresolved — often obscured. It insisted that seeing isn’t passive. To understand, you have to participate, get close, look again.

Hank Willis Thomas: 'The Embrace', 2023. (Anthea Pokroy)

Forever Now asked questions that echo beyond the gallery walls: What is forever? What is now? How do these ideas live in us? The answers don’t settle easily. Meaning remains layered, shifting beyond reach, like memory, like love.

Hank Willis Thomas: 'we wanted to come home.', 2024 (Anthea Pokroy)

The title, Forever Now, is a meditation on love. Presented at the Goodman Gallery from January 31 to March 21, the exhibition unfolded as an emotional inquiry. Love is something we always seek, an enduring longing across time. At the same time, love is rooted in the present, felt immediately.

Hank Willis Thomas: Art works in situ at Goodman Gallery. (Anthea Pokroy)

There’s often a desire to hold onto love, to stretch it beyond the moment, make it something lasting. Forever Now captured this pursuit of love, inviting viewers to lead with love, but to recognise that love isn’t simple. It refuses reduction, but remains the thread that holds together individual and collective experience.

Hank Willis Thomas: Art works in situ at Goodman Gallery. (Anthea Pokroy)

Nelson Mandela once said, people weren’t born hating but learned to do so, and could be taught to love. This insight underscored a fundamental part of the exhibition: beneath the weight of politics, social divisions and historical trauma, the capacity for love persists.

Hank Willis Thomas: Artworks in situ at Goodman Gallery. (Anthea Pokroy)

Hank Willis Thomas: Artworks in situ at Goodman Gallery. (Anthea Pokroy)

Hank Willis Thomas: Untitled (Hymn to Freedom) IV, 2025 (with flash). (Anthea Pokroy)

Though Forever Now concluded last month, its invitation lingers — not just to witness, but to engage, to move closer, to look with intention and to carry the experience forward. Its message: don’t drift passively through experience. Approach it with care, attention and most importantly, love.

• Hank Willis Thomas is part of a current exhibition at the Youngblood-Africa Gallery in Cape Town entitled The Moment is Now. His shape-shifting art installation, The Writing On The Wall, is made from writings, drawings and notes by people in prisons around the world, a partnership with Incarceration Nations Network.