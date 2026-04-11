IN PICS | Karate in the water

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Members of the Kyokushin Kai Karate Club show Durban University of Technology department of biotechnology and food science PhD students a few karate moves during a morning exercise.

Shihan Koos leads a training exercise between the Durban University of Technology's department of biotechnology and food science and Kyokushin Kai Karate Club. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Two forces unite as one at the ocean’s edge. The Durban University of Technology department of biotechnology and food science’s PhD students and Kyokushin Kai Karate Club have held a training exercise to promote health and wellness.

Launched in 2025, this initiative was born from a simple yet powerful idea: to keep fit beyond the lecture room. While rooted in teaching, learning and research, it creates space for wellness, movement and balance outside the academic environment.

Now in its second edition, the programme continues to promote fitness among students and staff — building strength, discipline and resilience needed for everyday campus life and beyond.

Grounded in Experiential Learning Theory (ELT), the initiative emphasises awareness, active participation and holistic development. It reflects how innovation in research, particularly in therapeutics, connects with physical wellbeing — recognising exercise as a vital form of therapy and a pathway to a healthier, more balanced life.