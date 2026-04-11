LAST WORD | Dark side of the moon

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A view of Earth taken by an Artemis II crew member through the window of the Orion spacecraft. Picture: NASA/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

We, well, three Americans and a Canadian, rounded the far side of the moon on Tuesday. “We”, as in “humanity”, have never gone so far before. Some parts of that far side hadn’t been seen by human eyes. Communications were, understandably, down for the duration of the journey.

What did the astronauts see? Not very much. I mean, there’s not much more to see than there was when the first unmanned Russian mission gathered images in 1959. We saw more of a large crater that starts on the side of the moon we know and some disturbed moon soil where asteroids had slammed into the dark side (which is in fact a bright side — it has few dark spots as it’s covered in bright moon dust). Mind blown.

The dark spots are called maria. They’re large, dark lava craters. The astronauts confirmed what we already knew — there aren’t many of them on the side formerly known as “dark”.

The latest explorers believe that they should have naming rights over the marias they observed. They pitched the name “Carroll”, sadly the deceased wife of one of their crew, for a bright spot that can be partially seen from Earth at certain transits. They offered another crater, “Integrity”, the name of their spacecraft.

Russians who’d travelled there before them named the craters they were the first to see Mare Moscoviense (Sea of Moscow) and Tsiolkovsky, after a famous rocket scientist. People refer to these craters by their initials MM and T, so as not to give the Russians a strategic advantage on the map.

Are we about to enter into the first round of interplanetary colonial wars where territory is at a premium, and facing the sun is crucial to your strategic supremacy?

I hope the new names are ratified so that when Elon Musk, for his next act, establishes an AI data mining empire on the moon, he’ll build it in the crater called “Integrity”. It’s our only hope.

The next frontier is space, but not in the way we imagined. Musk says if we want to scale AI, we need to power it from space. What’s limiting AI isn’t compute capability but electricity, and we’re presently in the throes of an energy crunch, what with the Straits of Hormuz crisis.

But even if the oil crisis passes without escalation (fingers crossed), the AI data centres now spreading like a rash over the world are constrained by our earthly capacity to feed their energy needs. The amount of energy required to operate at the scale Musk envisages can only be generated by placing solar panels in space.

Picture the hitherto dark-not-dark side of the moon covered in solar panels firing up the gigantic eye in the sky, and draw your own conclusions. Solar panels in space will be lighter, simpler, cheaper and only endangered by stray asteroids. Humanoid robots will run the show, and the four or five technocrats who solve the energy question at this scale will have monopolised the market and will shape the future of civilisation. They’ll be masters of the universe (well, at least this little blue speck floating in it). No wonder they want to live forever.

Still, I was secretly hoping for something a little more dramatic for the Janus-faced moon. The current expedition was named for Artemis, the ancient Greek goddess of the moon, twin sister of Apollo, the god of the sun. See what they did there? The ancient mind had a little more enthusiasm for far-flung ideas regarding the stuff going on up there.

Plutarch famously wrote an exposition on the status of thought about the moon in around 100AD. Concerning the face that appears in the orb of the moon, such as the fact that 400 years previously Aristarchus had shown that Earth orbited the sun, not the other way around. His own notion that the existence of geography on the moon — hence the face — proved the possibility of life on the moon. This was a first, given that if your eyesight was poor, you couldn’t tell that the marias were in the picture at all. The fact that the surface of the milky orb in the sky was geographically interesting, he made the assumption that you couldn’t really rule out the existence of life forms on the moon. Why not? Because if there were valleys, mountains and oceans — there’d likely be life forms inhabiting those celestial reaches. He went further, imagining the moon, especially its far unknowable side, as the ultimate liminal space — a stepping stone between Hades and heaven — where our souls go after we die.

Johannes Kepler, who worked out the laws of planetary motion and was a key figure in the scientific revolution in the 17th century, was also the father of science fiction. His novel, Somnium (The dream), written in 1608, imagined an Icelandic boy who learns of the moon’s demons — cave dwellers who hid underground to escape the sun’s heat on the far side. They’d take sedated (for cold and shock) humans there on a four-hour journey. Once there, they’d be supplied with special oxygenated sponges to facilitate breathing.

Unless the astronauts on the Artemis II actually witnessed something during those 40 silent minutes that their signed NDAs are preventing them from disclosing, we are, in fact, the only life forms on a fast track to colonise the moon.

We can aspire to the four-hour travel time benchmark and elegant sponge solutions for our cumbersome space suits. Science fiction is, after all, where Musk got his best ideas.

I wonder what they’ll call the lands of the moon? How will the nations en route to the moon — China, America, India, the EU and Russia — carve it up? Are we about to enter into the first round of interplanetary colonial wars where territory is at a premium, and facing the sun is crucial to your strategic supremacy? Or will nation states become obsolete and the kings of SpaceX, Blue Origin, Anthropic and Palantir clean up centuries of strife and turmoil on Earth with some next-level interplanetary hegemony?

How will they carve things up? Will it matter once they hand the keys of the kingdom to solar-powered AI, expected to rapidly hit singularity once they can self-power forever? Will they, in turn, keep us going on Earth like pets in a terrarium?

If you’re feeling the undertow dragging you into the open sea of existential panic, raise your hand, but it won’t help — much like the subject of British poet Stevie Smith’s famous verse, “I was much further out than you thought, And not waving but drowning.”