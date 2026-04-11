Riding the A-train with Jessie T. Usher

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I don’t often have to run for an interview, but that’s exactly what happened at Comic Con — sprinting through crowds of Pikachus and Hogwarts’ students in full regalia, clutching my recorder like it might outrun me. I had five minutes to speak to Jessie T. Usher — after being sent entirely in the wrong direction — before a tidal wave of fans claimed him for themselves.

Usher, to his credit, has been moving at speed long before The Boys made it literal. He plays Reggie Franklin, better known as A-Train, a member of The Seven, recognised as the world’s fastest man. Usher first broke through as the lead in Survivor’s Remorse, playing basketball prodigy Cam Calloway — a role that demanded he navigate the familiar tightrope of sudden wealth, family obligation and public scrutiny.

In the portrayal of the character, I started to play everything backwards.

Acting alongside heavyweights like Tichina Arnold and RonReaco Lee, he established himself quickly, moving into films like Almost Christmas before landing his current, defining role: A-Train, the morally compromised speedster in The Boys, an American satirical superhero television series developed by Eric Kripke. Fighting a never-ending conspiracy of corporate espionage, deep-cutting secrets and nigh-Godly figures, The Boys will do whatever it takes to save the world.

Now heading into its final season, The Boys remains a gleefully brutal satire of power, celebrity and the myth of heroism. A-Train’s introduction alone — a catastrophic collision that leaves devastation in its wake — sets the tone. So it felt oddly fitting that my own chaotic dash through Comic Con mirrored the velocity of the man I was about to meet.

Jessie T. Usher (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) (Vivien Killilea)

In person, Usher is a far cry from his on-screen alter ego. Where A-Train is volatile and haunted, Usher is measured, charming — a kind of polished counterpoint to the character’s inner turbulence. Settled in a quieter corner of Nasrec, he laughs easily when I suggest A-Train has a touch of the heartthrob about him. “I guess he is a bit of a ladies’ man,” he says, reflecting on how that quality seeps into many of the roles he plays.

It’s not entirely by design. “I think they realise the way that I engage with other people is a little more charming or interactive than most — extroverted,” he explains. “So the characters that I play tend to tread in that direction.” It’s an instinctive approach — one that occasionally sidesteps the rigidity of character breakdowns in favour of something more fluid, shaped by chemistry and collaboration.

That fluidity becomes crucial in A-Train’s arc. As the series draws to a close, the character edges towards something resembling redemption, attempting to dismantle the very system that once enabled him. It’s a complicated shift for someone Usher describes as having “a moral compass that is a little thrown off”.

Jessie T. Usher: Same costume, new A-Train in 'The Boys' season 5. (Supplied by Comic Con South Africa)

“In the portrayal of the character, I started to play everything backwards,” he says. “That’s just how it came naturally … he’s thinking differently.” It’s an insight that reframes A-Train not as purely villainous, but as someone constantly misaligned with his own better instincts.

The weight of that misalignment is amplified by the pressures written into his identity — as a provider, as the only black member of The Seven, as a symbol burdened with expectations he can’t quite meet. It’s a tension that echoes broader cultural narratives, from Paul Beatty’s The White Boy Shuffle to Ryan Coogler’s Creed, where success is rarely uncomplicated.

Even visually, A-Train’s evolution is telling. His signature blue suit — later awkwardly reworked with Kente-inspired detailing — becomes less costume and more commentary. As the character begins to shed the persona, Usher is curious about what remains underneath. “When he’s not in his suit, does he still feel blue?” he muses. “The answer is no … but the fan in me wants to see a little bit of that.”

The character’s redemption also comes with layers of his costume finally coming off. Throughout the series, he’s burdened with only being represented in the glossy blue spandex getup. But as A-Train steps away from the limelight, so do the onion layers, leaving him as a blank canvas for the costume department. Usher hopes they robe him in nothing but shades of blue.

It’s a fitting note to end on. Because for all the speed, spectacle and satire, both Usher and A-Train seem most compelling in those quieter, in-between moments — where identity isn’t performed, but questioned.

A-Train sped back onto screens in Prime Video’s season 5 of ‘The Boys’ on now.