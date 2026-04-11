STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 80 minutes

OUTCOME — Apple TV+

Jonah Hill directs this Hollywood-set dramedy starring Keanu Reeves as a beloved star forced on a journey of self-discovery as he scrambles to stop his reputation been ruined by the threatened release of a damning video.

If you have 2 hours

HAMNET — buy from Apple TV+

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) travels back to Elizabethan England for this heart-breaking adaptation of the novel by Maggie O’Farrell about the effects of the death of their child on playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley, in an Oscar-winning performance) in the years before the penning of his masterpiece, The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark or often shortened to Hamlet.

If you have 2 hours

THE BOYS, SEASON 5 — Prime Video

Just in time for peak Trump 2.0 insanity, the final season of television’s smartest, darkest, goriest, most darkly hilarious and dramatically entertaining superhero show returns for one last, memorable outing in its final season.

If you have 4 hours

BIG MISTAKES — Netflix

Dan Levy, Laurie Metcalfe and Taylor Ortega star in this hijinks comedy series following the misadventures of two aimless siblings whose lives take a major turn when they’re blackmailed into working for the mob.

If you have 8 hours

DEAR KILLER NANNIES — Disney+

Inspired by the memoir of Juan Pablo Escobar, this drama series stars John Leguizamo as the notorious Columbian drug kingpin as it offers a version of his well-trodden story from within his family and through the eyes of his son.