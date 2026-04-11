YOUR WEEKLY STARS | April 13-April 19

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ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You’re impatient for momentum, but not everything needs to be chased. This week rewards restraint — step back, let things come to you, and watch how quickly they do. There’s power in timing, and yours is improving. Let instinct guide you instead of urgency.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Comfort calls, loudly. Lean into it — good food, good company, a slower pace. But don’t confuse rest with avoidance; there’s one decision you still need to make. Face it gently, not forcefully. Clarity will feel like relief, not pressure.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

You’re talking, texting, connecting — but are you saying anything real? Cut through the noise midweek. One honest conversation will matter more than 10 clever ones. Drop the performance and speak plainly. You’ll be surprised who meets you there.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Home is your anchor this week, whether literal or emotional. Reconnect, recalibrate, and allow yourself softness — it’s not weakness, it’s strategy. Someone close to you needs that same gentleness. Lead with care, not control. Let yourself receive support too — you don’t always have to be the one holding everything together.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

You’re in the mood to be seen — and you will be. Just make sure what you’re projecting aligns with what you actually want. Authenticity will outshine performance. There’s no need to overdo it. Quiet confidence will carry further than spectacle. The right people are already paying attention — you don’t need to prove anything more.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

There’s a quiet satisfaction in getting things right — and this week, you will. Just don’t overwork the details. Perfection is less important than progress. Let something be “good enough” and move on. Momentum matters more than precision right now. Trust that your standards are already high enough — you don’t need to keep raising the bar.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Balance feels elusive, but that’s because you’re trying to please everyone. Choose yourself, even if it feels unfamiliar. Harmony starts there. A small act of self-prioritisation will shift everything. You’re allowed to take up space. Not everyone will agree with your choices — and that’s okay.Peace is something you create, not something you negotiate.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Something beneath the surface is shifting. Don’t rush to define it — sit with it. By the weekend, what felt uncertain will begin to make sense. Trust the process, even if it’s uncomfortable. Transformation rarely announces itself politely. There’s strength in not having all the answers yet.Let things unfold before you try to control the outcome.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Restlessness creeps in, but you don’t need a plane ticket to escape it. Change your routine, your perspective, your pace — adventure can be smaller than you think. Try something different where you are. The shift you need is internal, not geographical. Try something different where you are. The shift you need is internal, not geographical.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

You’re focused, driven, and slightly exhausted. This week asks for recalibration. Success isn’t just what you achieve, but how you feel while achieving it. Pause before pushing harder. Sustainability will outperform sheer effort. You don’t have to carry everything alone.Delegation is not weakness — it’s strategy.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Ideas come easily now — acting on them, less so. Pick one and commit. The difference between inspiration and impact is follow-through. You don’t need more options, you need action. Start small, but start properly. Stop waiting for the perfect moment — it won’t arrive.Progress will come from consistency, not brilliance

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

You’re feeling everything, as usual — but this time with clarity. Trust your instincts. They’re not leading you astray; they’re finally speaking plainly. Don’t second-guess what feels right. Your sensitivity is your strength this week. Lean into what feels aligned, even if it surprises you.Let intuition lead — logic will catch up later.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Connection deepens, but not without moments of tension. Space and closeness will alternate — don’t misread this as instability. It’s adjustment.

Work & money

Progress comes in uneven bursts. You’ll feel ahead one moment and stalled the next. Stay steady — consistency wins this week.

Energy & wellbeing

Strong start, slower finish. Don’t spend all your energy early — you’ll need it later.

The week in one line

Adapt quickly, speak clearly, and accept that changing your mind isn’t a failure — it’s intelligence.

Lucky/unlucky/don’t even try

Lucky: Those who stay flexible.

Unlucky: Those who insist on certainty.

Don’t even try: Controlling everything.