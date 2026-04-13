‘We cannot do everything’: Women For Change responds to backlash over Botswana case

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Women For Change (WFC) has defended its decision not to amplify a call for justice in Botswana, saying the organisation does not have the capacity to take on international cases.

In a media statement, the gender-based violence (GBV) advocacy group said public perception of its size does not match reality.

“Women For Change may look like one of the biggest operating organisations in South Africa. In reality we are a very small team carrying an incredibly heavy responsibility every day,” it said.

The group said despite its growing online reach, its operational capacity remains limited.

“We want to be honest about our capacity, not as an excuse but as context. We are a team of five people working relentlessly to confront a crisis that feels bigger than all of us. Since the G20 Women’s Shutdown, our community has grown rapidly, reaching more than one million people across platforms. But while our reach has expanded, our team has not,” it said.

Women For Change creates awareness about gender-based violence by running events. (Supplied.)

The clarification comes after a young woman from Botswana asked the organisation to help raise awareness for a protest demanding justice for 13-year-old Retshepile Tshedu.

Protesters gathered for the “Justice for Tshepi” march on April 9, moving from Notwane Grounds in Gaborone.

The teenager, from Sehithwa, died on May 17 2025.

Authorities initially reported her death as a suicide by hanging. However, post-mortem findings revealed she had endured prolonged sexual abuse and had tested positive for sexually transmitted infections.

The revelations sparked national outrage in Botswana, with many calling for accountability and justice.

When we needed help, women from across the globe showed up. They didn’t have to but they did squeeze us in. — X user Mikateko Ndlovu

In response to the request, WFC said: “Hey dear, we need to focus on South Africa at this point as we do not have capacity.”

The response triggered debate online, with some accusing the organisation of turning its back on a broader African struggle.

On X user Mikateko Ndlovu criticised the decision, saying: “They could have retweeted, reposted, share the story rather than saying no. When we needed help, women from across the globe showed up. They didn’t have to but they did squeeze us in. This is just an excuse and they know it.”

User Sivan Aiguh said: “It’s a South African organisation and South African women are going through the maximum. It’s great having them keep the focus here, and when we do have major improvements in the lives and safety of women, then there could be discussions of expanding. We are far from that.”

Founded by activist Sabrina Walter, WFC is a South African non-profit organisation focused on GBV and femicide. The group uses social media campaigns, petitions and advocacy to push for systemic change, arguing GBV is a national crisis driven by patriarchal norms and inequality.

Sabrina Walter has been helping GBV victims for the past four years, but her organisation faces a constant struggle for resources and funding. (Supplied)

Despite its impact, the organisation emphasised the strain its small team faces daily.

“And still, every day, we show up,” it said.

“We respond to thousands of messages, many from women in immediate crisis. We support survivors and families, document cases of femicide across the country and work to ensure these stories are not forgotten. At the same time we are managing operations, partnerships, funding applications, campaigns, projects and everything in between,” the group said.

The organisation also highlighted a recent milestone, which is the launch of its Survivor SupportLine on WhatsApp.

“Three weeks ago, we launched our Survivor SupportLine on WhatsApp, something we have been building since August last year. It is one of the most important steps we have taken because supporting survivors has always been at the heart of what we do. We finally have an incredible team of support specialists supporting our support services,” it said.

The group said increasing visibility has brought mounting pressure.

“As our community grows, so does the volume of messages, requests and expectations. Every week we receive requests to share memorial posts from across the world, a large number of missing person cases and requests to cover murder cases not aligned to GBVF,” the organisation said.

While acknowledging the importance of every case, WFC said its limits are unavoidable.

“Every story matters deeply to us. We do not have weekends or holidays and the truth is we cannot do everything. We are human, doing the best we can in a space that is emotionally and operationally overwhelming.”

TimesLIVE