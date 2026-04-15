FREE TO READ | Rethinking weight

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For generations, women have been conditioned to believe that health is something you can measure in kilograms. Step on. Breathe in. Brace yourself. Let the number decide how you feel. Somewhere along the way, the scale became more than a tool; it became a verdict.

A measure of discipline. Of desirability. Of success.

In this issue of Healthy Times, we press pause because women’s health is not a number. It is not a dress size. And it is certainly not a moral judgment. “Rethinking Weight” is about widening the lens. It’s about recognising that women’s bodies are dynamic, intelligent and constantly adapting — through hormonal shifts, emotional demands, genetic inheritance and the sheer complexity of modern life. Weight fluctuates. Life happens. Bodies change. That does not equal failure. It means being human.

We explore the science, yes, but more importantly, we explore perspective. The role of hormones. The impact of stress. The influence of family history. The cultural obsession with shrinking. And the rise of medical interventions promising faster results in a world that has little patience for nuance.

But here is the truth: there are no shortcuts to sustainable wellbeing. There is only informed choice, compassionate care and habits that support you for the long term.

This issue is not about abandoning goals. It is about redefining them. What if the aim wasn’t to be lighter, but stronger? Not smaller, but healthier? Not perfect, but well. At Healthy Times, we believe women deserve more than quick fixes and quiet shame. They deserve evidence, empathy and empowerment. Real health is not about shrinking your body. It’s about expanding your understanding of it.

– Raina Julies