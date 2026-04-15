Inside Villa Rossa: Brutal Fruit Spritzer brings Capri summer to Jozi

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If there is one thing Brutal Fruit Spritzer knows how to do, it is to throw the perfect gathering for the besties — and this time was no different.

This wasn’t just any bestie gathering; it was bigger, better and more glamorous — so big in fact, that it brought a piece of Capri to the heart of Johannesburg, transporting all present to the Rossa Life to welcome a new zesty variant at Villa Rossa.

Set in the intimate, leafy surrounds of Le Manoir Hotel (the newly revamped boutique hotel, previously known as Morrell’s Boutique Hotel), Villa Rossa felt like pure escapism to the Mediterranean coastline of Capri, as guests entered the immersive reception area draped in citrus.

The Villa Rossa set at Le Manoir Hotel (KPaparazzi)

Brutal Fruit Spritzer traded in their signature pinks for vibrant oranges with a citrus-in-Capri dress code to welcome a new bombshell to the spritzer line-up: L’Orange Rossa. Tapping into the global rise of citrus-based beverages and the Italian aperitivo culture, L’Orange Rossa is a refreshing, zesty, orange-infused spritzer with crisp apple that is designed to be served chilled with a slice of orange as the signature sip of golden-hour-drenched afternoons.

“At its core, L’Orange Rossa is about a way of living — playful, indulgent and just a little unexpected,” said Candice Van Den Bosch, Brutal Fruit Spritzer brand director.

“It’s about those moments of connection where women truly unwind and celebrate each other. The kind of moment you settle into. The kind you don’t rush. The kind you don’t post — you live. L’Orange Rossa is for the woman who is sophisticated, yes, but also just a little more brutal.”

The new Brutal Fruit Spritzer variant, L'Orange Rossa (KPaparazzi)

The Rossa Life was in full effect with cosy, lounging corners set under orange tree canopies, pool cabana-style photo booths and even a live portrait experience to immortalise the moment.

Hosted by actress Zola Nombona, the event was an immersive experience blending fashion, flavour and music with live performances by the Gugulethu Tenors and DJ Mvelo, as well as an exclusive collection in collaboration with local fashion brand Malondié.

Guests experienced a first taste of the new L’Orange Rossa in true “main-character energy” style, with waiters serving orange-infused drinks with a grand flourish.

Founder of Malondié, Londeka Buthelezi and Candice Van Den Bosch, Brutal Fruit Spritzer brand director (KPaparazzi )

Bringing the Rossa Life to all, Brutal Fruit Spritzer will host a series of immersive, L’Orange Rossa activations for the public in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban in the coming months. Not sure what to expect? These are just some moments we can’t stop thinking about from the L’Orange Rossa debut event:

A taste of Capri in Jozi

From orange trees, Mediterranean-inspired pool cabanas to alfresco dining, Villa Rossa was a true feeling of escapism to the Italian coast, without even needing to stamp your passport.

Details at Villa Rossa (KPaparazzi )

The citrus-in-Capri theme

We couldn’t help but think of Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl album, which sparked the runways’ obsession with orange (thanks to its use of a vibrant, citrus shade called Portofino Orange, later dubbed Showgirl Orange) — as Villa Rossa teemed with a visual feast of juicy shades of orange.

The citrus fashion spotted at Villa Rossa, on guests such as Ayanda G. Thabethe (KPaparazzi )

Malondié x Brutal Fruit collaboration

Fashion and flavour merged as Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with local design house Malondié, founded by Londeka Buthelezi. In an exclusive fashion showcase, models debuted a limited-edition collection of hats, handbags and scarves inspired by The Rossa Life.

The Malondie x Brutal Fruit fashion collaboration (KPaparazzi)

The sounds of Italy with the Gugulethu Tenors

In addition to the impeccable attention to detail paid to décor and surrounds, music played a crucial part in making the Italian escape come to life with the Gugulethu Tenors, who collaborated with DJ Mvelo to pair classical vocals with contemporary beats to soundtrack the afternoon.