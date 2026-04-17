How the 2026 Fifa World Cup will make history: 7 things to know

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Pelé after scoring in Brazil's 1970 World Cup match against Italy at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The stadium will make history in 2026 as the first stadium to host matches at three men’s World Cups.

1. It’s the biggest World Cup ever: For the first time in history, the tournament features 48 teams instead of 32, making it the largest World Cup Fifa has ever staged. The 104 matches scheduled are also a significant increase on the 64 matches in recent editions.

2. Three countries, one tournament: This is the first men’s World Cup jointly hosted by three nations — the US, Canada and Mexico. Matches will be spread across 16 host cities, though the majority, including the final, will be played in the US.

3. A stadium record: The tournament kicks off in Mexico City at the iconic Estadio Azteca, which previously hosted the 1970 and 1986 finals and will now become the only stadium in history to host matches at three men’s Fifa World Cups.

4. Back in the US after 32 years: This will be the first men’s World Cup held in the US since 1994, when Brazil beat Italy on penalties in a goalless final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to claim a fourth world title.

5. Stadium names change: Fifa has a strict “clean stadium” policy, meaning venues cannot use corporate‑sponsored names unless the brand is an official Fifa partner. As a result, most stadiums in 2026 will temporarily adopt neutral, city‑based names. Mercedes‑Benz Stadium, for example, becomes Atlanta Stadium, while MetLife Stadium — the venue for the final — becomes New York New Jersey Stadium.

6. The knockout stage has an extra round: The expanded format introduces a round of 32, meaning teams must survive four knockout rounds to lift the trophy.

7. Three mascots: For the first time, the World Cup has three official mascots, one for each host nation: Maple the moose (Canada), Zayu the jaguar (Mexico) and Clutch the bald eagle (US).