A-LISTERS | Moonwalking for ‘Michael’ in white socks and blinged-up gloves

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Choreographer Bontle Modiselle during the premiere of the movie 'Michael' at the Mall of Africa.

From sartorially mining the rebellious Bad era to a riff on the sequined gold-braided military jacket worn when he made Grammy history, white socks galore and a multitude of gloves (white to blinged-up), red carpeters (mostly of the feminine persuasion) relished the chance to moonwalk through the King of Pop’s iconic fashion moments.

This was Thursday evening, the local premiere of Michael, a biopic of the superstar, held at the IMAX movie theatre in Midrand’s Mall of Africa.

Taking a Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough all-in approach was Bontle Modiselle, who reprised the look she wore at the Berlin premiere of the flick, which stars the late musical superstar’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson.

The blinged-up military jacket with gold epaulettes and tasselled sash was reminiscent of the one Michael wore when he made Grammy history by taking home eight awards.

“Troy is the reason why this look came together so beautifully,” explained the celebrity dancer, choreographer and actress, referring to stylist Troy Molaiwa who, along with partner Ricardo Moloi (better known as Priddy Ugly) and sister Refilwe, accompanied her to the Midrand movie flighting.

Rather than copying by rote, the mark of the innately stylish is a flair for stamping a look with their own individuality.

Activist Yaya Mavundla at the premiere of 'Michael' at the Mall of Africa. (MASI LOSI)

Undoubtedly, trans activist and media personality Yaya Mavundla is one of the latter, showing us “who’s Bad” in a vision combining Michael’s wet permed hair and shades from the 1987 release but swapping out the black biker jacket for a leather trench and oversized collared shirt to make this a refreshed fashion moment.

“Style evolves,” said Yaya.

While Yaya added a white lace glove to finish the ensemble, Tarina Patel wore a luxuriously embellished black version.

Actress Tarina Patel at the premiere of 'Michael' at the Mall of Africa. (MASI LOSI)

“It’s Chanel,” explained the actress and film producer, who at the end of the month is off on another overseas sojourn — this time taking in Japan, the Cannes Film Festival (where she is a red carpet fixture these days) and Tuscany to celebrate her birthday.

Shamone!

Meanwhile, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, who surprised us all by announcing that her company had acquired the licence for Miss Universe South Africa in October last year (the rights are usually tied to the Miss South Africa pageant), confided that the white socks she was wearing were sourced from her son’s school socks drawer.

Hubby Siphiwe Tshabalala, on the other hand, looked more like he’d been on a school run than dressed for a bright-lights affair.

“It was a last-minute thing,” explained Bokang about her husband’s attire.

We won’t give the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder a red card this time (he did score Bafana Bafana’s opening goal at the 2010 World Cup, after all), and I don’t Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’, but for many of the menfolk on the night it was a case of less Beat It and more I’m beat.

Actor Jason Willemse’s outfit telegraphed Blues Brothers, not Smooth Criminal, while singer Bobby van Jaarsveld’s dark velvet dinner jacket was giving winter wedding, not Grammy, vibes.

Content creator Carpo More dressed up as a young Michael Jackson at the premiere of 'Michael' at the Mall of Africa. (MASI LOSI)

And although social media raconteur Carpo More deserves an A for effort for dressing like the sixth member of the Jackson Five, I hear Small Street Mall has WhatsApped his wig to say, ‘II Want You Back.

“Sparkle with intention” was the dress code for the week’s other shindig — the opening party put on by sparkling wine brand JC Le Roux for next week’s South African Fashion Week.

Traditionally taking place on the eve of the shows, this is usually a hot ticket for fashionistas to put on their glad rags and pout.

Model and DJ Ponahalo Mojapelo at the SA Fashion Week pre-party hosted by JC Le Roux at Nonna's Riveria restaurant. (MASI LOSI)

However, although it was nice to check out a new spot (Nonna’s Riviera in Rosebank), it proved to be a night slim on the usual fashionista standouts.

Among the few familiar faces I spotted were cute gal-about-town Missy Roberts (who wore a sparkly number by a label at YDE) and celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede and model-slash-DJ Ponahalo Mojapelo (who both wore the latest threads by Gert-Johan Coetzee).