IN PICS | Knitting for Madiba

The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day organisation celebrated World Creativity and Innovation Day on Saturday by bringing knitters, crocheters, families and supporters together in Johannesburg and other cities and towns across the country for a day dedicated to inspiration, connection and kindness.
Supporters gathered at the City Centre in Steyn City, Johannesburg, for a vibrant Family Day Out, where visitors experienced colourful blanket displays, ingenuity, creative activities, generosity and the unmistakable spirit that has come to define the 67 Blankets community. Other events took place across the country in Cape Town, Durban, White River and Gqeberha.
67 Blankets invited the public to bring their yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks and join hundreds of fellow volunteers in making blankets that will ultimately provide warmth to vulnerable South Africans.
TimesLIVE
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