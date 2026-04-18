IN PICS | Knitting for Madiba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Carolyn Steyn, founder of 67 Blankets for Mandela, is seen with the blankets at the 67 Blankets for Mandela event to celebrate World creative & innovative day at Steyn City in the south of Johannesburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day organisation celebrated World Creativity and Innovation Day on Saturday by bringing knitters, crocheters, families and supporters together in Johannesburg and other cities and towns across the country for a day dedicated to inspiration, connection and kindness.

Hundreds of blankets on display on the Steyn City centre court. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Supporters gathered at the City Centre in Steyn City, Johannesburg, for a vibrant Family Day Out, where visitors experienced colourful blanket displays, ingenuity, creative activities, generosity and the unmistakable spirit that has come to define the 67 Blankets community. Other events took place across the country in Cape Town, Durban, White River and Gqeberha.

Glyn Barry from Northcliff, knitting at the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela event where she was part of the World creative & Innovative Day at Steyn City Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

67 Blankets invited the public to bring their yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks and join hundreds of fellow volunteers in making blankets that will ultimately provide warmth to vulnerable South Africans.

Janet roberts, Kathy Townsend, Aruna Maharaj, Kate Dryden crocheting at the 67 Blankets for Mandela event where they celebrated World creative & innovative day at Steyn City Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Evan Coetzee showing Reta Coetzee how to crochet. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Carolyn Steyn, founder of 67 Blankets for Mandela, holding one of the blankets during the 67 Blankets for Mandela event at Steyn City. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

TimesLIVE