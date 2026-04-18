STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 1 hour

TREVOR NOAH: JOY IN THE TRENCHES — Netflix

From being targeted by Donald Trump for his hosting of the Grammys to learning hard truths in therapy, South Africa’s biggest entertainment export continues to poke quiet but necessary fun at the absurdities of our present, rollercoaster, bats**t crazy world.

If you have 90 minutes

MARGO’S GOT MONEY TROUBLES — Apple TV+

Elle Fanning leads a stellar cast that includes Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer in this adaptation of the novel by Rufi Thorpe. Fanning plays Margo — a once-promising writing student who, after an affair with her deadbeat former lecturer, finds herself about to have his baby and is determined to raise it without him. Desperate for easy money and valuable writing time, Margo starts an OnlyFans account … and things just get weirder from there.

If you have 2 hours

THE CHORAL — Netflix

He’ll be 92 this year but British national treasure Alan Bennett is still doing what he does best — telling gently funny, bittersweet but hopeful tales of ordinary Yorkshire folk keeping calm and carrying on. Ralph Fiennes stars as the new outsider chorus master of a small Yorkshire town choir who must keep singing and lifting their community’s spirits while the Great War rages across Europe in 1916.

If you have 2 hours

THE BRIDE! — Rent or buy Apple TV+

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs this wildly uneven but still intriguing feminist reimagining of the classic horror monster tale. Christian Bale stars as “Frank”, the monster in need of a girlfriend — delivered to him in the form of Jessie Buckley’s Ida — a murdered woman brought back to life and hungry for revenge.

If you have 8 hours

BANDI — Netflix

There are gangs, drugs, guns, and plenty of twists and turns through the alleys of Martinique in this gritty crime drama that’s really about one committed family trying to remain together despite all the obstacles placed in their way by fate, life, and circumstances — told with empathy for its characters and setting.