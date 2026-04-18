What’s On — Going Out

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WHAT: Zoë Modiga ‘The Vault’ live album launch

WHERE: The Market Theatre, 138 Lillian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Joburg

WHEN: April 23

Multi-award-winning songstress and Standard Bank Young Artist for Music 2023, Zoë Modiga, presents The Vault album launch. It is a love-themed time machine with 20 years’ worth of unreleased music dating from 2007 to 2025, composed alongside some of the career-defining songs in her discography. Tickets are available from R450 via Webtickets.

Ian Roberts on stage with Die Radio Kalahari Orkes. (GALLO)

WHAT: Radio Kalahari Orkes live

WHERE: Triggerfish Brewing, Unit 9 WR Quinan Blvd, Paardevlei, Cape Town

WHEN: April 24

Die Radio Kalahari Orkes are bringing their uniquely Saffa blend of traditional Afrikaans-meets-Cape-Malay-meets folk-meets-ghoema tunes to Cape Town. Enjoy an evening of rhythm and storytelling as the band takes to the stage. Tickets are available from R150 via Quicket.

is calling! (Clarens Arts Festival)

WHAT: Clarens Arts Festival

WHERE: Various venues, Clarens

WHEN: April 24-27

The buzz is growing in the eastern Free State as the village of Clarens prepares for its latest arts festival. Once again, top authors and performers will be gathering in the beautiful autumn surroundings to entertain and inform, and there will be plenty of inspiration from visual artists, with demonstrations and workshops. The packed programme kicks off on the afternoon of Friday, April 24, and runs until the afternoon of Monday, April 27. Tickets for events are available from Tixsa.

'Music & neuroscience' is an interactive session on music and the mind (123rf.com/alessandrobiascioli)

WHAT: Mastering Focus — Music & Neuroscience

WHERE: The Origins Centre, West Campus, University of the Witwatersrand, Braamfontein

WHEN: April 25

Join an interactive mental wellness session with neurologist and brain health specialist Dr Kirti Ranchod. In this session, you will explore the neuroscience of music and how it can optimise focus. Tickets are available from R40 via Webtickets or at the door.

with SANCOBB and a scanvenger hunt! (Craig Harding)

WHAT: World Penguin Day Scavenger Day

WHERE: SANCCOB Port Elizabeth, Marine Dr, Cape Recife, Gqeberha

WHEN: April 25

Join SANCCOB and Let’s Go Hiking for a scavenger hunt in and around the Cape Recife Nature Reserve ending with a guided tour of SANCCOB. Coffee and breakfast buns are available, and there are lucky prizes to be won. Tickets are available from R50 via Webtickets.