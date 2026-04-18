What’s On — Going Out

WHAT: Zoë Modiga ‘The Vault’ live album launch
WHERE: The Market Theatre, 138 Lillian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Joburg
WHEN: April 23
Multi-award-winning songstress and Standard Bank Young Artist for Music 2023, Zoë Modiga, presents The Vault album launch. It is a love-themed time machine with 20 years’ worth of unreleased music dating from 2007 to 2025, composed alongside some of the career-defining songs in her discography. Tickets are available from R450 via Webtickets.
WHAT: Radio Kalahari Orkes live
WHERE: Triggerfish Brewing, Unit 9 WR Quinan Blvd, Paardevlei, Cape Town
WHEN: April 24
Die Radio Kalahari Orkes are bringing their uniquely Saffa blend of traditional Afrikaans-meets-Cape-Malay-meets folk-meets-ghoema tunes to Cape Town. Enjoy an evening of rhythm and storytelling as the band takes to the stage. Tickets are available from R150 via Quicket.
WHAT: Clarens Arts Festival
WHERE: Various venues, Clarens
WHEN: April 24-27
The buzz is growing in the eastern Free State as the village of Clarens prepares for its latest arts festival. Once again, top authors and performers will be gathering in the beautiful autumn surroundings to entertain and inform, and there will be plenty of inspiration from visual artists, with demonstrations and workshops. The packed programme kicks off on the afternoon of Friday, April 24, and runs until the afternoon of Monday, April 27. Tickets for events are available from Tixsa.
WHAT: Mastering Focus — Music & Neuroscience
WHERE: The Origins Centre, West Campus, University of the Witwatersrand, Braamfontein
WHEN: April 25
Join an interactive mental wellness session with neurologist and brain health specialist Dr Kirti Ranchod. In this session, you will explore the neuroscience of music and how it can optimise focus. Tickets are available from R40 via Webtickets or at the door.
WHAT: World Penguin Day Scavenger Day
WHERE: SANCCOB Port Elizabeth, Marine Dr, Cape Recife, Gqeberha
WHEN: April 25
Join SANCCOB and Let’s Go Hiking for a scavenger hunt in and around the Cape Recife Nature Reserve ending with a guided tour of SANCCOB. Coffee and breakfast buns are available, and there are lucky prizes to be won. Tickets are available from R50 via Webtickets.
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