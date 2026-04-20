How Africa and the UAE are shaping the luxury fashion industry

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For decades the global luxury map was a predictable affair, centred on the historic capitals of Europe, the US and the burgeoning markets of East Asia. But a quiet, epochal shift has occurred. It’s not a temporary boom but a fundamental recalibration of where wealth is made, where desire is articulated, and where the next generation of luxury legends will be born. The global axis of influence is tilting, and its most dynamic growth frontiers lie firmly across the Middle East and Africa.

The recent Bain & Company and Altagamma report delivered the starkest evidence of the pivot. While the overall global personal luxury goods market is stabilising at a flat or slightly negative growth rate into 2026, other emerging markets, including the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia and India, have reached a monumental €45bn (R868bn) in market value, a figure that “matches mainland China in scale”.

This isn’t marginal growth. It is the emergence of a collective, multifaceted global powerhouse that also reflects the multilateral world President Cyril Ramaphosa often alluded to during a recent G20 meeting. Luxury houses that fail to recognise the shift, moving from viewing these regions as markets to seeing them as partners, do so at their peril.

Velocity of the Middle East engine

The most powerful immediate engine driving the new geography is the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Middle East stands alone as luxury’s “brightest performer”, boasting an expected growth of 4% to 6% in 2025, buoyed by ambitious national visions and robust high-net-worth individual (HNWI) accumulation.

The data underscores an unprecedented investment in domestic affluence. Saudi Arabia, spurred by Vision 2030, is projected to nearly double its luxury market size from $3.3bn (R54bn) to about $6.5bn (R106.5bn) by 2030. This trajectory, coupled with a forecast compound annual growth rate of 9.7% until 2033, confirms the region is undergoing a structural expansion, not a cyclical blip. The rise in HNWIs, forecast to lift 20% in 2020-2025 in the Kingdom, shows this is driven by genuine, sustained wealth creation.

The Elie Saab flagship shop at Via Riyadh. (Elie Saab)

The new Gulf consumer is sophisticated, highly travelled and demanding of hyper-exclusivity. They value discretion and deep aesthetic appreciation, favouring opulent designs and intricate detailing. The demand is not merely for branded goods but for the experience that surrounds them, a crucial detail that defines the necessary adaptation for international brands. One must note, however, that much of the luxury spend in the region is also fuelled by tourism.

Africa: from consumer to cultural capital

The African story, while smaller in scale, is arguably more compelling due to its dual contribution. It’s a rapidly growing consumer base and an increasingly recognised source of world-class creative capital.

On the consumption front, the continent’s key hubs are showing resilience. South Africa, for example, is forecast to see a remarkable 15% growth in its luxury goods market this year, placing it on par with global high-performers such as the UAE. Crucially, the luxury consumption trend is reinforced by a preference for physical interaction. About 52% of high-income shoppers in South Africa prefer shopping in-store for fashion, a statistic that underscores the critical importance of, and opportunity for, high-touch, immersive retail spaces that digital platforms simply cannot replicate.

Cameroonian designer Imaan Ayisi was the first sub-Saharan African to be invited into to Paris Haute Couture Week. (Imane Ayissi)

However, the true significance of the continent lies in its cultural output. Africa is no longer only a source of inspiration but the origin of global luxury creators. Designers such as South Africa’s Thebe Magugu, the winner of the 2019 LVMH Prize, or Cameroon’s Imane Ayissi, the first sub-Saharan African to be invited into the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar, are not merely borrowing from Western aesthetics. They are embedding African narratives, craft and history into the global vocabulary of high fashion.

Magugu’s vision, to create a local “African legacy brand based here” in South Africa, speaks volumes about the shifting power dynamics. The goal is to build globally respected houses from the continent, not merely to sell foreign goods on its shores.

This infusion of authentic African craft and heritage acts as a powerful counterbalance to the traditional European narrative, demanding that luxury be more diverse, more ethical, and more creatively grounded.

New rulebook: Cultural fluency and experience

For global luxury brands looking to thrive in the new map, the old, generalised marketing strategies are obsolete. Success requires genuine cultural fluency.

Brands must immerse themselves in the environment, understanding local customers value storytelling, exclusivity and personal connection. This means everything from adapting product drops to align with regional holidays to ensuring marketing campaigns genuinely reflect local lifestyles and social codes. It means Dolce & Gabbana choosing Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for its largest single-floor shop, and Dior establishing a high-end beach club in Dubai in 2023, clear demonstrations of permanent commitment, not temporary pop-ups.

Furthermore, luxury has become synonymous with experience. Recent research indicates 41% of residents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia define luxury as an “enriching experience”, prioritising sensation and memory over mere possession. The demand for experience-led luxury, such as gourmet dining, private yacht charters and exclusive hospitality, is transforming how brands invest, leading them to curate holistic environments rather than only optimising handbag displays. This is the delicate dance: embracing extravagance while maintaining exclusivity and cultural reverence.

The luxury world has entered a phase of disciplined, quality-driven growth. The regions driving this change are the buoyant Gulf, the culturally rich continent of Africa and Latin America. They are demanding global luxury houses shed their monolithic structures and adopt a multi-local, culturally sensitive strategy. This isn’t a fleeting trend. It is the structural reorganisation of the global market, defining the geography of desire for the next generation.

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