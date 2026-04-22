Lifestyle

5 signs it’s time to take your fur baby to the vet

In celebration of World Veterinary Day, we look at ways you can keep pets healthy

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Cats tend to hide symptoms when ill, says an expert. Stock photo. (123RF/Vasyl Dolmatov.)

World Veterinary Day serves as a reminder of the critical role vets play in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of pets. Beyond the appreciation posts and social media tributes, it’s also a timely nudge for pet parents to ask: when was the last time my pet visited the vet?

When it comes to cats and dogs, what you don’t see can often matter most. Karien Brink, a vet from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, said some pets, such as cats, are great at behaving “normally” but are incredibly good at masking signs of illness, especially in the early stages. This means by the time visible symptoms appear, a condition may already be advanced.

Dogs, while generally more demonstrative, are not immune to this. Subtle changes in behaviour, appetite or energy levels can go unnoticed.

'South Africans rightly regard their pets as members of the family, and need to be protected from fly-by-nights,' says the veterinary council's legal affairs director. Stock image.
Early detection of serious ailments can help protect pets from serious diseases. (123RF/Jozef Polc )

Brink shared the following routine for veterinary visits:

  • early detection of chronic conditions such as kidney disease;
  • monitoring of subtle changes in weight, hydration and organ function;
  • preventative care tailored to your pet’s age and lifestyle;
  • nutritional guidance that supports long-term health; and
  • keeping vaccinations up to date to protect against preventable diseases.

For senior pets, typically from around seven years of age and five years in large breed dog, the visits become even more critical as the risk of chronic disease increases significantly.

Signs you might be missing

Pets can’t tell us when something is wrong so awareness is key. Subtle warning signs, especially in cats, can include:

  • increased thirst or urination;
  • gradual weight loss;
  • reduced appetite;
  • lethargy or decreased activity; and
  • changes in coat condition.

“These signs are often easy to overlook or attribute to ‘getting older,” said Brink. “But they can be early indicators of something more serious.”

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