CELEB TRAVELS | Touring Vietnam with Bobby van Jaarsveld

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As the search for the ultimate island destination heats up, this week’s episode of Tropika Island Search sees fan-favourite and former contestant Bobby Van Jaarsveld jetting off to the vibrant landscapes of Vietnam.

His mission? To determine if this travel hotspot has what it takes to host the highly anticipated 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure.

We catch up with the Regte Plekke singer as he shares his first love for Vietnam and travel tips.

What are three items you need to have in your travel bag?

Phone charger, toothbrush and my South African flag Speedo.

What is one amenity you need in a hotel when travelling in or out of the country?

That’s easy — a swimming pool and spa.

A picture-perfect moment on the Golden Bridge. (Supplied by Tropika Island of Treasure)

Describe your perfect day at the beach.

Catching the early sunrise with a big, strong black coffee, then fishing from the rocks and then basically just chilling, swimming, sunbathing, beers, cocktails, snacks and phone on silent.

What’s a tourist attraction that you love that everyone should see at least once in their lives?

The amazing deep sea diving and shipwreck diving that the Red Sea has to offer. I loved that experience so much. I also stayed on a liveaboard for seven days there. It’s such a wonderful destination.

First impressions always count. What was your very first thought the moment you arrived in Vietnam?

I have always wanted to visit Vietnam, so my first thought after landing is that I can’t believe that I am finally ticking that box off my bucket list. It was one of the top destinations on my travel bucket list. It’s an incredibly beautiful place. The people are so friendly and there is just this amazing vibe throughout the country.

⁠If you had 24 hours to help a friend truly experience Vietnam, what would your itinerary look like?

I am an island guy, so I would be the perfect person to put this itinerary together. I would definitely visit some of the incredible temples there before visiting the famous Golden Bridge, which is a super Instagrammable spot. Then, we’d jump onto Vietnam’s famous basket boats before spending the rest of the time on the beaches and eating some delicious food.

What is still on your travel bucket list?

I really want to see the Northern Lights and go ice fishing and stay in a real-life igloo. What an experience that must be.