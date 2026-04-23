From day clubs to space suits: the Sun City Takeover returns

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Come November, South Africa’s premium resort destination will be teeming with crowds ready to experience the return of the much-anticipated seventh annual Sun City Takeover, a four-day destination lifestyle event hosted by premium, black-owned event producer, Homecoming Events.

Founded back in 2020 as an answer to a demand for more experience-led travel among young, aspirational travellers, the Sun City Takeover has grown from strength to strength. Despite a genesis during pandemic restrictions, the event showcases African excellence, proving that homegrown experiences can meet — and exceed — global standards while remaining deeply rooted in our culture.

Positioned at the intersection of culture, travel and premium lifestyle, the four-day Takeover (November 6-9) will welcome a community of young, experience-driven professionals for a curated journey of music, wellness, fashion and social connection. This year the event expands to accommodate a capacity of 3,500 attendees and introduces enhanced programming across the resort.

We’re not just hosting an event; we’re curating moments that reflect how our audience wants to live, connect and celebrate — Athabile Ngxamngxa, Homecoming Events MD

Known for its standout themes, this year’s Sun City Takeover theme “yesterday meets tomorrow: a journey through time” speaks not only to looking back at how the event has grown but looks forward into a future full of expansion that promises to produce even bigger and better experiences.

“This year we want to take everyone on a journey through time. There will be different stages and different times that we will be playing with during the experience. It is very futuristic,” says Athabile Ngxamngxa, MD of Homecoming Events.

The Sun City Takeover 2026 promises to be the biggest one yet, evolving into more than just a weekend escape but a cultural phenomenon to become one of the country’s most exciting and sought-after cultural and lifestyle destinations.

“This is more than just growth; it’s a response to a community that has continuously shown up for us and demanded more,” says Ngxamngxa,

“With the 2026 Sun City Takeover, we are intentionally scaling every touchpoint of the experience, from the programming to the environments, to ensure it remains premium, culturally relevant and unforgettable. We’re not just hosting an event; we’re curating moments that reflect how our audience wants to live, connect and celebrate.”

Homecoming Events continues its long-time partnership with Sun City Resort, blending the hospitality giant’s premium hospitality and entertainment expertise and reimagining the resort as a vibrant youth lifestyle and cultural tourism hub, where travel, music, fashion and community intersect.

“Sun City Resort is proud to continue its partnership with Homecoming Events on the Sun City Takeover, an experience that perfectly aligns with our vision of positioning the resort as a leading lifestyle and entertainment destination in Africa,” says Sun City Resort general manager Brett Hoppe.

“This collaboration demonstrates the power of world-class events in driving tourism, cultural exchange and economic impact. The Takeover brings a new generation of energy to the resort, and we are excited to once again host an experience that showcases Sun City at its very best.”

Guests at the Royal Spa in Sun City's Palace Hotel (Sun City Resort/Sun International)

In a record-breaking feat, tickets for the event sold out in less than an hour after its official media launch. Both 2024 and 2025 editions also sold out months in advance.

So what can you expect from the Sun City Takeover 2026? With talks of more packages, inclusive access and bigger stage builds, the answer is a lot.

Expect the return of the Takeover’s popular day clubs, first introduced in 2024, across The Cabanas, The Cascades and Sun City Hotel — with the addition of a third club to last year’s successful two. One of the favourites from last year, the Galxboy Day Club — curated with long-time partner and collaborator, local fashion brand Galxboy — return to offer guests an elevated, all-day beach club experience.

Guest enjoying quad-biking activities at Sun City Resort (Sun City Resort/Sun International)

Another exciting feature of this year’s edition is the return to the iconic Valley of Waves with The Return of the Beach Party, where the iconic Valley of Waves transforms into an Afro-tech playground.

The Takeover will also include:

new experiences such as a charity golf day, in partnership with the Homecoming Foundation, which seeks to raise money towards the replacement of pit toilets in schools;

wellness sessions;

activities throughout the resort such as Segway tours, quad-biking, extended day-to-night activations; and

signature moments like the All White Party, Fon City finale and Majita Monday.

For more details visit www.homecomingevents.co.za