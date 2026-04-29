What you need to know about men’s grooming

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Simple routines are more effective than elaborate ones, says expert.

In a world obsessed with unattainable beauty standards, looking fresh can easily become a task led by vanity. Alongside the many beauty trends for women is the world of men’s grooming, where more men are recognising that everyday freshness isn’t achieved through a single product or moment, but through a consistent routine that works seamlessly with their lifestyle.

We find out from Themba Ndlovu, the senior brand manager at Clere For Men, how others can follow a practical approach to male grooming.

Start with consistency, not complexity

A simple daily routine is far more effective than an elaborate one you can’t maintain. Cleansing and moisturising once or twice a day is often enough to keep skin balanced and comfortable.

Prioritise skin comfort

Men’s skin tends to be thicker and oilier, but it still needs hydration. Products that moisturise while absorbing easily help to prevent tightness, dryness and post-shower discomfort, all of which can affect how fresh you feel throughout the day.

Look for multi-benefit products

Modern grooming is about efficiency. Multi-benefit formulations, those that hydrate, nourish and support an even skin tone, allow men to streamline their routine without compromising results.

Freshness is sensory, too

Texture and fragrance matter. A lightweight feel and a clean, subtle scent can elevate the grooming experience and contribute to that all-day fresh feeling men value.

TimesLIVE