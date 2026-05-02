Denetric Malope was born for the catwalk

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When we think about great South African exports, well ... wine springs to mind, maybe rugby players, perhaps rooibos. Now, with increasing regularity, tall young men from Limpopo who glide through Paris, New York and Milan deserve a place on that list. Denetric Malope is one of the most famous of them in the fashion world. But nothing about Malope’s ascent has been accidental, however serenely he may now appear to drift between London, Tokyo and Cape Town, wearing everything on the catwalks from designer underwear to well-cut overcoats.

Denetric Malope on the runway. (Supplied)

Fashion, contrary to its own mythology, isn’t actually about clothes. It’s about waiting. Malope, who, as I write this, is heading into another round of international fashion weeks, speaks of the process with the weary fluency of someone who’s learnt to metabolise boredom into a great pose. “Now that I’ve experienced how fashion week and the cycles work,” he says, “I’m more patient and understanding of the process — the makeup, dressing, waiting around … I’m less anxious and more confident and focused.”

Of course, Malope’s job is to look like he’s never waited for anything in his life, but simultaneously to look like he’s never been more bored — perfecting that expressionless facial arrangement that models use on the catwalk, immediately bringing to mind a sulky teenager. It’s quite an accomplishment. But modelling, like diplomacy and espionage, is a profession built on the concealment of effort. Malope admits that in the beginning, nerves occasionally “jinxed things”. Now, after walking “in major fashion capitals and in front of lots of famous people and celebrities”, he says, “I have so much more confidence and trust in myself”.

I always make sure that I walk it like I’m walking the biggest and most expensive brand, regardless of the actual design house or job.

Confidence, in fashion, is currency — though it’s a currency issued by other people — Malope was recently recognised as the Most Stylish Model at The Style Awards 2026. “Yes, we do thrive on validation,” he admits. “It meant something to me. It showed me that I am capable and recognised … people trust me enough and they’re proud of what I do.”

Awards seem to arrive once the industry has decided who you are. Malope, to his credit, understands both the vanity and the value of the exercise. “The Style Awards nomination ceremony, held at Hyde Park Corner, was an affirming moment,” he says. “It was also an opportunity for me to be known outside of my industry … I got to meet people from the business world who are exceptional in so many different categories — it’s not that often that fashion looks up from its own reflection."

Malope tells me that if he were to hand out his own statuette for Most Stylish Model, “I’d give it to Brian Whitby, because as a South African model, he’s shown great work. I’ve always looked up to him as a style icon, and I’m impressed by the way he carries himself as a model.”

The popular imagination still understands fashion through the coiffed lens of The Devil Wears Prada (the sequel is on circuit in South Africa this week). It’s a film so enduring, it’s managed to outlive several creative directors. Malope’s verdict is unexpected: “I’d say that 80% of what the film portrays is accurate — and possibly 20% is fictional.” Which is to say: the absurdity is real, slightly edited for cinema. “When I watched the film, I felt like I’d been there and I’ve lived similar moments.”

And he has, literally, been there — brushing past the high priestess herself. “At a Fendi show, Anna Wintour turned her head and looked at me as I passed her on the catwalk,” he says. In fashion, this qualifies as a benediction. He also speaks of encountering the travelling circus of celebrity — Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson — all “very friendly and amazing”, which is either true or well-mannered — my guess is the latter.

What the front row doesn’t always see during the show is the preparation. Fashion Month requires, according to Malope, “strategy and physicality”. He begins training months in advance. “On the week of the fashion shows, I get mentally ready by meditating and using prayer as my mother taught me. It takes time, but it’s worth it.”

On the runway, Malope has cultivated what he calls a “signature presence”. The trick, he explains, is psychological: “I always make sure that I walk it like I’m walking the biggest and most expensive brand, regardless of the actual design house or job.”

For years, trend forecaster Li Edelkoort has predicted the increasing prevalence of androgyny in the fashion world. On that front, Malope fits right in. “I’m a very free-spirited person. I like the movement towards a more androgynous look — my look was already fluid before it became fashionable.” In fashion, timing is everything — and Malope arrived just as the definition of “male” started loosening its tie.

His background in fashion design gives him an unusual advantage. He speaks the language of the people who dress him. “It makes it easier to communicate with the designers and their staff,” he says. “They understand my comments and suggestions.”

Nor is he under any illusions about the fragility of the profession. “I always knew there were going to be a lot of ‘no’s’ before I got a ‘yes’,” he says. “Survival in fashion requires mental discipline and the ability to strategise my movement … to be at the right time and the right place.” In other words, luck, carefully managed.

As for the future, Malope is watching the industry with a mildly anthropological interest. “This upcoming season, I’m excited about Issey Miyake and curious about what Prada will do next, particularly amid the perennial churn of creative directors.” Fashion loves a controversy it can turn into a T-shirt.

But Malope’s ambitions extend beyond the runway’s fickle spotlight. “I want to build a bridge that helps other South Africans realise that there are opportunities out there for us.” He wants to create a platform that’s trustworthy, honest and realistic.

And when he returns home to Joburg, the scale shifts. At Avenue 2A in Hyde Park Corner, luxury becomes intimate, he says. “I love being home and visiting places that know me, where the experience feels personal,” he says. “I can experience exceptional design pieces up close … with very friendly people on my home soil.”

In his downtime, Malope reads, travels, exercises — the habits of someone intent on longevity in a profession designed for obsolescence. He cites John Galliano as a current favourite designer: “I really admire the way he expresses himself through art and fashion.” It reflects what Malope himself is learning to do: to turn movement into meaning, the spectacle of the spotlight into some kind of substance.

Fashion will move on. The question is what remains when it does. Malope, who’s spent his career walking forward, is already thinking about what he’ll leave behind.