STAYING IN | Things to stream

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Matthew Rhys is the mayor of a safe and normal small island town which locals believe to be cursed.

If you have 80 minutes

WIDOW’S BAY — Apple TV+

Matthew Rhys stars in creator Katie Dippold’s off-beat, black comedy horror series as the skeptical mayor of an eerie New England town which locals believe to be cursed.

If you have 2 hours

THE AGENCY — M-Net

The hit French spy series La Bureau des Légendes gets a dark, moody neo-noir English adaptation, penned by the starry team of brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Magaro. Fassbender plays an enigmatic CIA agent who, after he’s recalled from a post in Sudan, finds old memories and obsessions following him when the woman he fell for while undercover appears unexpectedly in London.

If you have 3 hours

THE HOUSE OF SPIRITS — Prime Video

Isabel Allende’s 1982 debut — the epic, magic realist, family saga, which catapulted her to literary superstardom, was first adapted for screen in 1993 when director Bille August enlisted a star-studded cast that included Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and Glenn Close for a film that flopped both critically and commercially. Now, Prime Video takes on the seminal book for a more hopefully nuanced, complex Spanish-language series that will attract a new generation to the story of a century of tumult, passion and social changes faced by the Trueba family in Chile.

If you have 7 hours

MAN ON FIRE — Netflix

Tony Scott’s 2004 revenge-action thriller starring Denzel Washington gets a seven-episode series adaptation in this retake. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as John Creasy, a wounded former mercenary who returns home and finds himself in the middle of a very different kind of war as he fights to avenge his loved ones while protecting the daughter of a dead colleague.

If you have 8 hours

BEEF SEASON 2 — Netflix

Creator Lee Sung Jin’s smash-hit, Emmy-sweeping, black dramedy about the trauma of survival on the furious, ruthless streets of late-stage American capitalism returns with an all-new cast, an all-new rivalry, and plenty of hard-hitting, depressing criticism of the modern world and its failures. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan play the beleaguered social climbing, neurotic, status-obsessed husband-and-wife managers of a California country club whose plans are derailed when another young couple attempts to blackmail them.