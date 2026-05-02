‘The Devil Wears Prada 2′ review: The shoe fits

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Sequels mostly disappoint. Filmmakers take what they think the audience loves, try to extract it and amplify those moments to such an extent that it becomes meaningless. So I’m happy to note that The Devil Wears Prada 2 doesn’t disappoint. Some critics say it’s sharper and more relevant than the original. One has to acknowledge that it is built on the strong foundation of what has become a cherished cult classic.

After the recent drudge of films and the never-ending gloomy news — we desperately need light yet hearty entertainment and The Devil Wears Prada 2 is that. It’s pure, unadulterated fun. It’s glamorous and hilarious. It’s Meryl Streep (76) back as the iconic Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of fashion magazine Runway (still the alter ego of Vogue’s Anna Wintour). It’s Stanley Tucci (65), who plays her dashing right-hand man Nigel Kipling, and Emily Blunt (43) reprises the part of snarky Emily. There’s also Anne Hathaway (43) — and no matter how you feel about her — she is back, expertly playing Andy Sachs.

“Meryl was the key. We wouldn’t even contemplate making this movie without her.” — Director David Frankel

It’s 20 years later and the media has evolved, facing a period of rupture. Streep says in an interview with the Sunday Times: “The first iPhone was invented the year after the first film was released, so everything has changed. It’s fun to see these characters in their same personalities and predilections. To see what they are going to do. We all are trying to navigate the future.”

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. Photo by Macall Polay. © 2026 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. (Macall Polay)

Andy is working as an award-winning investigative journalist but she soon learns, via text, that the newspaper she works for has been closed and everyone is fired. She is then offered the job of features editor at Runway. Once again, the Chanel No. 5 rarefied air of the magazine sizzles with one-liner zingers, awkwardness, and an unspoken respect between her and Miranda. Nigel is still the pillar of wisdom and Emily is still the entitled brat, even more bitchy as she is running Dior’s US operations. “She is now in a position of power which she loves to lord over everyone,” says Blunt.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (20th Century Studios)

There are new stars that are as decorous and fitting to that world such as Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and B.J. Novak. There’s also Kenneth Branagh. Fashionistas galore have cameos — it’s a who’s who at The Met Gala zoo: Donatella Versace, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, and others. Instead of Paris, we go to Milan for fashion week and are given a montage of marble staircases, gorgeous gowns and Renaissance art.

Director David Frankel says getting Streep on board was the impetus: “Meryl was the key. We wouldn’t even contemplate making this movie without her. A couple things happened that started the chatter: In 2024, Meryl, Anne and Emily presented a SAG Award [SAG-AFTRA, formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards] together, and it was clear there was still so much public affection for this trio, and for the movie. Then, a couple months later, Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a screening of the film at this glorious 3,000-seat movie palace in Washington Heights with a Q&A afterward with Meryl, [screenwriter] Aline Brosh McKenna, and myself. It was the first time Meryl had seen the movie in 18 years, I think. Our producer, Wendy Finerman, asked Meryl if she would ever consider a sequel given all the changes in media, and Meryl said she would if there was a great script. So that’s ultimately what motivated us to take a shot.”

McKenna, who wrote both films, says that even though the characters and the world are still based on Lauren Weisberger’s books — The Devil Wears Prada, (2003) and Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, (2013) — she veered away from the book’s sequel. “We wanted to do a different story. The core characters are still Lauren’s creations, but this is a new world with new circumstances, dilemmas, predicaments, and an evolution of the relationships.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Molly Rogers (Costume designer). Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2026 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. (20th Century Studios)

Miranda is 20 years older, facing a publication that is ever-evolving with social media, AI and a decline in her beloved print product. Streep says: “Miranda, who is defined by her power and not her scruples, is having to navigate a world where she is in danger of losing the control she so tightly holds. Part of what I loved about the first film is that you got a glimpse into the fact that she does love what she does. Her attachment is about a quest for beauty and the celebration of culture, and keeping that going.

“She’s probably a teensy bit meaner, like I am, because in time, you give considerably fewer f… considerations to what you say. [Laughs.] She’s a little freer, but she’s also more precariously placed in her world, and she knows it. Physically, she’s 76, not 56, so that’s different. She has less hair. The person who has done my hair and makeup for 50 years designed the wig for the first film, and so we took that original wig and took a lot of hair out of it and restyled it to be more sleek.”

Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. (20th Century Studios)

Hathaway says that she loves the fact that Andy is confident in this film. When asked about her favourite scene in Milan, she says: “It was a scene I wasn’t in, actually. There was a smaller portion of the crew that was going to go film Meryl in the Galleria. And I asked, “Do you think it would be appropriate or welcome if I just came just to watch?” And they said it’d be great. I got to see that scene being filmed, and it’s one of the most beautiful shots I’ve ever seen. I ran up to Meryl after the first take and I told her, “You’ve never been more beautiful than this moment.” That moment of finishing the film in the Galleria with everybody getting to see Meryl Streep be Miranda Priestly at the top of her craft in the most beautiful place was definitely the top for me in Italy.”

As Miranda so aptly says: “That is all.”