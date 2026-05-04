7 things to know about the Met Gala 2026

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For the 78th year, the annual Met Gala returns to celebrate fashion and art. Considered the most important red carpet event on the Hollywood social calendar, stars like Rihanna, Tyla and even presidents descend on the red carpet (typically blue, depending on the theme) to showcase the very best in costume design.

Not sure what to expect as Anna Wintour prepares for the biggest night in fashion? Here’s a list to keep you abreast:

THE PRICE OF A TICKET

As a fundraiser, the event currently calls for $100,000 (R1.68m) with tables (which can be bought by Wintour-approved designers) — a steep increase from last year’s $75,000.

While designers fork out the money for tickets, it is still up to Wintour if their guests can attend, and all of them must meet the red carpet expectations.

Anna Wintour attends the Met Gala 2019. (Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

THE THEME VS THE DRESS CODE

Sure, your friend’s birthday party theme is optional and they’ll forgive you for getting the colour palette wrong, but on the steps of the Met, you will be turned away for getting the dress code wrong. While the theme (Costume Art) pertains to what everyone will see inside the exhibition, it’s the dress code (Fashion is Art) that will dictate what people are expected to wear.

These pieces can be custom or archival from the designers who are responsible for bringing guests to the launch.

THE 2026 HOSTS

Nicole Kidman. ( REUTERS/Eric Gaillard )

Each year, co-chairs are picked to help Wintour curate the evening and act as faces of the particular Met Gala they are attending. This year the list includes Beyonce, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman. This is the latter’s third time as chair, while Williams makes her debut in the role. Beyonce was an honorary chair in 2013, a role now played by Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos this year.

BEZOS BOYCOTTS

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos kiss, as they leave Aman Venice hotel, on the third day of their wedding festivities, in Venice, Italy. (EUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

The role of honorary chair comes with the top honours of helping put the event together and with Bezos funding the swanky party this year with a whopping $10m. This did not come without controversy, as Bezos’ Amazon has been linked to workplace exploitation and using its cloud computing systems to assist ICE and its deportations agenda.

BOYCOTTS

Met Gala darling Zendaya will not be attending this year's opening party. (Getty Images)

Owing to Bezos’ attendance, stars like Bella Hadid, who have not been shy about their political views, will not set foot in the venue.

Taking a break from the spotlight is Zendaya, who will also not be attending, despite her being one of the stars many expect to see at the event. The former co-chair is taking a break after the press run she had for The Drama and Euphoria season 3.

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci star in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. (Macall Polay)

Model Bella Hadid. File image. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Meryl Streep, who is also on a press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, declined the invitation, something she has done for many years, and while her representative shared that she was thankful for being invited, she said, “It has never quite been her scene.”

FASHION ON THE MAIN STAGE

While still a tightly kept secret, the actual exhibition will open to the public on May 10. Artists in attendance who might have work shown include Tschabalala Self and Amy Sherald, among others.

RULES TO REMEMBER

The Met has been famous for its stringent rules about what is or is not allowed on or off the red carpet. Some of the rules that still apply are no selfies (which countless celebs break) and no smoking.

Chefs are expected to prepare foods using no chives, onion or garlic, which have been assumed to be for keeping breath fresh, but Wintour said in a Today interview that “those are three things I’m not particularly fond of”.