All you need to know about Tropika’s new ginger beer flavour

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They’ve taken celebrities on wild travel adventures and even changed designs and size options. But now, Tropika is shaking up its line-up with the launch of its new limited-edition flavour: Ginger Beer. A nostalgic, warming twist made for South African winters, Tropika chose the flavour for its strong cultural connection to local taste preferences.

With this unexpected yet authentically South African taste, the brand also partnered with one of South Africa’s most iconic artists, Dr Esther Mahlangu.

The renowned Ndebele painter’s bold, geometric artistry features prominently on the packaging, transforming each pack into a vibrant canvas that celebrates South African heritage, creativity and pride. A living legend born in 1935 in Mpumalanga, Mahlangu has spent more than seven decades shaping contemporary art and sharing South African culture with the world.

“Partnering with the legendary Dr Esther Mahlangu for our Ginger Beer launch is a true honour and a perfect embodiment of what Tropika stands for,” says Miantha Roux, head of beverages at Clover. “This flavour takes us in a new direction. It’s bold, but still deeply familiar. Dr Mahlangu’s artistry brings a sense of pride, heritage and storytelling that goes far beyond the pack.”

The limited-edition Tropika Ginger Beer is now available at retailers across the country.