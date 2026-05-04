Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé to return for first time in a decade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Met Gala takes place tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, bringing together leading figures from fashion, entertainment and business for what is widely regarded as the industry’s most high-profile event.

This year’s edition is set to draw particular attention with the expected return of Beyoncé, who has not attended since 2016.

Named as one of the evening’s co-chairs, her appearance is likely to dominate headlines and set the tone on the red carpet. Known for carefully controlled and often bringing influential fashion moments, Beyoncé’s look will be closely watched for how it interprets this year’s dress code, “Fashion is Art”.

The theme accompanies the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, Costume Art, which examines the relationship between clothing and the human body.

On the red carpet, structured, sculptural silhouettes are expected to feature prominently, with designers exploring form in a way that borders on the architectural. References to couture houses known for dramatic construction are anticipated, alongside an emphasis on precision tailoring.

Zendaya stuns at the 2024 Met Gala in New York. (Getty Images)

Zendaya and Meryl Streep will not be attending the Met Gala this year.

While there have been calls for celebrities to boycott the event over the involvement of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who are serving as lead sponsors and honourary co-chairs, representatives for Zendaya said she needed a break after back-to-back press tours for The Drama and Euphoria Season 3.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Meryl Streep has been invited personally by Anna Wintour, who chairs the Met Gala – but has never attended.

Tyla wows the crowd at the Met Gala in New York City in 2025. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Among the guests expected to attract attention is Johannesburg-born singer Tyla, who went viral with her debut Met Gala “sand dress” by Balmain, infused with micro-crystal studs in 2024, and her Jacquemus classic couture dress in 2025. The “Chanel” singer has been tight-lipped about giving away any details regarding her latest outfit.

Speculation continues around other potential attendees, with figures such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Teyana Taylor, making a splash. The Met Gala’s unpredictability remains part of its appeal, with last-minute appearances and unexpected interpretations frequently shaping the narrative of the evening.

Beyond the spectacle, the gala serves as the primary fundraiser for the Costume Institute. Last year’s event raised more than $31 million (R 516m), underlining its significance as a cultural moment and financial benefit for the museum.

TimesLIVE