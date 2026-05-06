Can your Zodiac sign make you a stronger poker or 30 Seconds player? We have the answers

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There is an undeniable talent that some have when it comes to playing board games or trivia. However, is some people’s ability to win written in the stars?

Keen to find out, the experts at PokerTube teamed up with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman to reveal which zodiac signs are natural strategists and who can’t bluff at all.

“Bluffing isn’t just a card game skill; it’s a reflection of personality,” explains Honigman. “Some signs live for strategy, others can’t tell a lie to save their life. Knowing who’s who can make the difference between winning and losing.”

MASTERS OF THE BLUFF

Celebrity Aries, Eddie Murphy. (Supplied)

Gemini, Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn are among the masters of bluffing, able to navigate board games, pre-drinks, or friendly card nights with ease.

Gemini loves to keep friends guessing in social games. “They bluff like it’s a language. They’re playful, clever, and love testing their wit. Even in casual social games, they can turn a small fib into a performance.”

Aries approaches every game with fearless determination. “If bluffing gets them to the top, they won’t hesitate. They’re competitive and bold — in life and at the table. Their bluffs are often obvious, but confidence alone can convince others to fold.”

Honigman says Cancer is usually honest, but Cancerians become strategic with people they care about. “They read the room carefully and play with subtlety.”

Capricorns see bluffing as another tool to reach success. “Ambitious and focused, they aim to win in any scenario. For Capricorns, strategy is part of their determined approach.”

CALLING STATIONS

Celebrity Libra, Kim Kardashian. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Some signs find bluffing tricky, and their sincerity shows. Libra is among those and wants to win, but honesty takes precedence. Honigman notes that Scorpios enjoy secrecy in life — but not in casual games. “Their heart isn’t in casual deception,” she says. “They want to succeed at a game, but they don’t think anyone else is lying and they feel awkward if they do it themselves.”

Sagittarius is blunt and direct, leaving little room for lies. Aquarius notices everything but won’t mislead others. “Their sincerity prevents them from bluffing,” she adds.

THE HONEST PLAYERS

Former US President and celebrity Leo, Barack Obama. (2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via REUTERS)

These signs stick to honesty, relying on strategy, skill, or intuition rather than lies. Taurus is grounded and practical, finding honest ways to succeed. Honigman observes Leos as confident people who make deceit unnecessary. “They feel like winners before the game begins. Their presence alone can intimidate others, so bluffing is rarely needed,” she says.

Virgo refuses deception, even for fun. “Honesty is part of their identity. They stick to the truth and rely on meticulous planning rather than trickery.” Pisces, on the other hand, trusts intuition and avoids risky bluffs. “They are sensitive and can easily mislead themselves, so they play carefully and honestly.”

Courtesy of Inbaal Honigman and PokerTube.