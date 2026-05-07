Sneakers and travel with Kim Jayde

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While many fans of Bravo might be glued to their screens catching up to new and old seasons of the Real Housewives or the Below Deck franchises, local fashion sensation Kim Jayde is bringing some South African flavour to the channel.

The third season of her talk show, Kickin’ It with Kim Jayde, is set to premiere on DStv’s channel 124 on May 25. The eight-episode talk show will air weekly, putting a spotlight on lifestyle and pop culture, hosted by the award-winning TV presenter and entrepreneur.

The show also jets off to New York and Los Angeles as Jayde shifts the series beyond sneaker culture to spotlight inspiring life stories and career journeys from global creative leaders. Among the guests spilling tea with Jayde are:

urban streetwear originator Karl Kani;

award-winning designer and cultural tastemaker Jae Tips;

two-time African breakdancing champion Courtnaé Paul; and

rapper Youngsta CPT, who recently made history with his Reebok sneaker collaboration.

American fashion designer Karl Kani poses with Kim Jayde. (Supplied)

Catching up with Jayde, we find out more about the show, sneaker culture and more:

What was one highlight you will forever cherish about filming this leg of Kickin’ It?

That’s easy! Sitting in Karl Kani’s beautiful home, where he took out the raw, unedited original film images of Tupac, Aaliyah and Biggie — it was such a pinch-me moment!

This icon in culture saw my show as a reputable platform to tell his story, which was so humbling! I knew in that moment that we were onto something big with season 3.

How would you best describe South Africa’s sneaker scene and what still needs to be done to improve it?

It will forever be my biggest frustration that the West views South Africa as a market that is “too small” to send all the really great sneaker drops. I have to fly to New York to buy sneakers there or pay four times the retail-recommended price with resellers. Please can that change!

The sneaker scene in Mzansi is diverse, fresh and so exciting. What’s really fire is seeing our local artists starring in these huge campaigns, like Uncle Waffles with Adidas, or Focalistic’s collab, and even YoungstaCPT’s 021 with Reebok. These global brands are seeing our star power and working with us — which is really exciting.

Late rapper and sneAKA head honcho, Keenan "AKA" Forbes. (Instagram/AKA)

What are the top three shoes in your collection that are sentimental, the best to pair with outfits, or remind you of a fun moment?

SneAKA: both pairs. extremely sentimental, as Kiernan (AKA) actually hand-gifted me his first collab with Reebok. Jordan 4 Off-White Sails: a really valuable pair that I was lucky enough to purchase after meeting Virgil Abloh in New York, then watching him perform a DJ set at Tomorrowland in Belgium. Jae tips x Saucony collab: I sat in the Savior studio in New York with Jae in season 3 of my show. It was a really special moment to hear his life story, then receive a pair for myself.

Kim Jayde during the launch of season 3 of her reality show 'Kicking It With Kim Jayde' at Artestry in Sandton. (MASI LOSI)

Who are three guests you would love to have on Kickin’ It With Kim Jayde?