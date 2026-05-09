BEAUTY NEWS: Mamma Mia! Fragrances for moms

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The Boy Mom (Dolce & Gabbana)

If she’s not being a die-hard soccer mom or chasing after muddied boys, this mom likes to keep things cool and easy. A fan of mixing masculine elements with the feminine, she favours comfort and clean lines that help her look put together, even in the most chaotic situations. She will love this Narciso Rodriguez scent with a creamy-white, floral-musky profile inspired by clean white linen with notes of sheer aldehydes, Calabrian bergamot oil, pink peppercorn, ginger, jasmine, cedar, oakmoss, amber, and vanilla.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc Blanc EDP Intense 100ml R3,700

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc Blanc EDP Intense 100ml R3,700 (Estrop/Getty Images)

The Tastemaker Mom (Christian Dior)

With impeccable taste and a penchant for fancy dinners, vintage thrifting and art galleries, this mom is a sucker for quirky design details and luxurious additions that make the simplest things feel extraordinary. This addictive, floral amber scent profile from Gucci is inspired by the practice of alchemy during the Italian Renaissance. This mom is a perfect match for its dark, rich composition with notes of cardamom essential oil, Namibian Myrrh Resinoid, Italian Iris Pallida Concrete, and three vanilla extracts.

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Vanilla Firenze EDP 100ml R5,620

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Vanilla Firenze EDP 100ml R5,620 (Estrop/Getty Images)

The Cool Mom (Dolce & Gabbana)

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, whether she’s wearing jeans and a t-shirt or stepping out in a designer pyjamas set. Effortlessly stylish with an endearing, youthful spirit, she will love this uplifting floral, ambery scent with a fresh, delicate note of lily-of-the-valley. Like a breath of fresh air, this scent’s duality, boldness and femininity is right up her street with notes of Bulgarian rose absolute, a CO 2 -extracted Centifolia rose, blackcurrant, cinnamon, ginger, Ambroxan and Patchouli.

eLVes Louis Vuitton Monogram Anniversary EDP 100ml R6,550