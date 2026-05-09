‘Half Man’ — A brutal & addictive exploration of toxic masculinity

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They say you can’t choose your family, but what happens when strangers are thrust upon you as kin? Half Man from Richard Gadd, the creator of Baby Reindeer, is an intense character study of two boys who are forced to share a room when their mothers fall in love and move in together. One character, Niall (Mitchell Robertson who acts as the young boy, portrayed by Jamie Bell as an adult), is the target of bullies at school. The other, Ruben (Stuart Campbell plays the child version and Richard Gadd plays the adult), is newly released from a young offenders’ home after biting a man’s nose off.

If your mind rushed ahead, assuming that the traits of bully and victim would play themselves out between the roommates, you’d be wrong. What unfolds in the series is a brutal dependency between men, brothers who choose each other but are incomplete versions of one another, each using the other strategically to attain their needs.

Half Man opens with the scene of Niall’s wedding, where Ruben turns up as an uninvited guest. His presence is immediately menacing. Ultimately, Niall meets Ruben in a barn where a ferocious exchange unfolds. Through flashbacks, we return to the men’s youth to understand the personal experiences that lead to their bond and how they, finally, arrived at this place of conflict.

Stuart Campbell and Mitchell Robertson in 'Half Man'. (Photo Credit: HBO)

Portrayed with movie star cachet, the young Ruben is sexy, brash, unpredictable — and becomes the lubricant for Niall’s social ambition. It turns out, when you’re shy and the butt of jokes and barbs, it’s handy to have a mercurial mate who charms and intimidates when needed. The caveat is that Ruben harbours a vicious temper and his bravado hides a deeply insecure personality. When he’s cornered he loses control and acts out horrifically.

Families, for all the love that exists, can be very dysfunctional. – Richard Gadd

This tightrope relationship between the two males manipulating each other to reap benefits while dancing on a knife’s edge — the knowledge that one wrong move can bring destruction — is beautifully unpacked with unexpected twists over six episodes. The bright university-educated ‘star’ is less financially successful than his brutal ‘brother’. The squeaky clean, ‘good boy’ hides secrets that loom over his life, threatening to smother him. We watch temptations and obstacles rise, knowing that choices unfold with a roll of the dice, and that the end result will go unnoticed, will not be confronted, nor paid for. A fallow hope, as it turns out.

“In 2019, there were a lot of conversations about male rage, repression and violence,” says Gadd. “It seeped its way into my subconscious and I created this drama. You take two broken men and go back to their childhood to show that all that learned behaviour and repression that they’d soaked up, the trauma they experienced, affected them in adulthood. You contextualise the adults and how they’ve gotten to this point of broken masculinity in the present.”

He adds: “The viewer is a little drawn to them, or at times, repulsed by them. There’s addiction, revulsion and terror.”

Gadd, who was born in Scotland, muses, “Families, for all the love that exists, can be very dysfunctional. I hadn’t experienced a lot of that. I thought, ‘How far can you push dysfunction while still showing the love within that?’ I wanted everything to be complicated and idiosyncratic in the way that I believe family dynamics really are. Broken people tend to become more broken as they go through life because they’ve harboured the difficulties of life in their bodies and minds.”

Richard Gadd: Creator of 'Half Man' who also plays the adult Ruben (Supplied)

He addresses the violence in Half Man: “I sit down every day to write the best possible story; anything which is challenging, violent, depraved, is born out of character and story development. I don’t think it’s cheap. When sex and violence doesn’t work on television it’s because it’s gratuitous or frivolous or not used for any particular reason, like, ‘we’re bringing two beautiful actors together in bed to get viewers to watch’.

“In a show that explores the outer extremities of male violence, you need to show how extreme the situations can become, otherwise you’re robbing the audience of the truth of this big theme that we’re grappling with now as a society. I don’t want to patronise my audience.”

Gadd believes that audiences like to be challenged. We like to examine the light and the darkness of human nature; the protectiveness, but also the possessiveness and ownership — and how that mixes together sometimes in the same sentence.

Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd in 'Half Man' (Supplied)

“If Baby Reindeer and Adolescence proved anything, it’s that we like our moral standpoints to be challenged,” says the three-time Emmy winner. “We like to face our demons and see them reflected back at us on television, which is probably the most-watched art form in the world — the ‘tip-o-sphere’ of conversation and change. I give my audiences credit. People are smarter and understand more than we give them credit for."

Ruben lives so fast and loose that things are bound to go wrong, eventually. You can’t keep that youthful voraciousness all the way through, Gadd explains. “If I kept Niall and Ruben the same throughout the show, I wouldn’t be telling a good story because I wouldn’t show growth or development in the characters. I wanted to say something about the world.”

Stream Half Man on Prime Video