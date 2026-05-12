Your family deserves more than a funeral plan — give them a future

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The right life cover means your loved ones keep living, not just coping. Nedbank’s MyCover Life is designed to support families through continuity, not only crisis.

The funeral is often the first financial moment families prepare for. But once it’s over, another hard reality begins: continuing life without the income that once held everything together.

Life does not pause after the funeral. School fees may still be due; rent or bond payments continue; and food, transport and medical expenses remain part of everyday life.

For many families, especially where one person played a key financial role, income can stop immediately while financial obligations remain unchanged.

Without the right cover in place, families may be forced to make difficult decisions at a time when stability and space to grieve are most needed.

Planning for loss is not only about the funeral day but also about how a family continues in the months and years that follow.

Plan for continuity; not just the unexpected

According to executive head of Client Experience at Nedbank Insurance Dr Darlene Kalonji Mbukula, building a legacy is not driven by fear, but by thoughtful planning for a family’s future stability.

“Legacy building is not about predicting the future or fearing the worst. It is about recognising responsibility and planning with care,” says Kalonji Mbukula.

“One of the most meaningful steps you can take is to look beyond immediate arrangements and consider the longer‑term needs of those who depend on them."

One of the most meaningful steps you can take is to look beyond immediate arrangements and consider the longer‑term needs of those who depend on them — Darlene Kalonji Mbukula, Nedbank Insurance

Life cover should therefore never be static. By regularly reviewing levels of protection and aligning them with current life stages, you can ensure that the support you put in place today remains relevant tomorrow.

In this way, legacy becomes a practical expression of care that helps loved ones move forward with confidence.

Supporting legacy through flexible cover

“Insights consistently show that different life stages require different financial solutions. This understanding shapes our approach to life cover at Nedbank Insurance, with flexibility and relevance at its core,” says Kalonji Mbukula.

Nedbank’s MyCover Life is designed to support families through continuity, not only crisis.

With cover ranging from R100,000 to R3m, individuals can choose protection that reflects their responsibilities today, while allowing adjustments as their lives and needs change.

“By putting the right life cover in place, individuals can help ensure that their loved ones are supported not only in the moment of loss, but also in the life that follows, with stability, dignity and choice,” says Kalonji Mbukula.

Explore MyCover Life⁠ on the Nedbank website or Money app and help ensure your family is financially supported beyond the funeral.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank Insurance.

Nedgroup Life Assurance Company Ltd Reg No 1993/001022/06 is a licensed financial services provider (FSP40915) and designated and licensed insurer (NCRCP61).