5 ways parents unknowingly put their children’s inheritances at risk

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In SA, when someone dies without a valid will, the Act governs the distribution of their estate.

Most parents assume that leaving money to their children is enough to secure their future. In reality, how an inheritance is structured matters just as much as what is left behind.

These issues often surface when families are already dealing with loss and uncertainty. This is where thoughtful estate structuring and long-term fiduciary oversight can play a crucial role in protecting children’s interests over time.

In cases where children are nominated as beneficiaries on life insurance policies, the risk is particularly pronounced. Without a suitable structure in place, policy proceeds intended to provide long-term security may be locked into state-administered mechanisms or managed without specialist oversight.

“The biggest risk to a child’s inheritance is not always how much money is left behind, but how it is structured,” says Johan Strydom, Product Head at FNB Fiduciary. “Well-intentioned decisions can create long-term financial challenges for children if the right estate planning mechanisms are not in place.”

Here are five common ways Strydom believes inheritances are put at risk — often without parents realising it:

Experts warn that children cannot handle inherited money by themselves. (123rf)

Leaving money directly to minors

Children cannot legally manage money. When funds are payable to minors from life insurance policies, these funds are typically paid to a legal guardian or administered through state structures.

Relying on guardians to manage the money

Guardians are responsible for a child’s care, not for managing inherited funds. Without a formal trust structure in place, there is limited oversight over how the money is used and preserved over time.

“A guardian’s role is to care for the child, not to act as a financial steward,” says Strydom. “Without clear structures, even the best intentions can result in funds being misused or depleted too early.”

Professional trust management introduces accountability and continuity, ensuring funds are applied exclusively in the child’s best interests.

Paying out inheritances too soon

At 18, a child may legally inherit but financial maturity does not necessarily come with age. Receiving a large lump sum too early increases the risk of poor financial decisions and long-term consequences.

Staggered access and professional oversight can help align financial support with a child’s developmental and educational needs, rather than a fixed legal age.

Not updating wills or beneficiary nominations

Life events such as divorce, remarriage, or blended family dynamics can unintentionally place children at risk. Outdated wills or beneficiary nominations may lead to disputes, unintended exclusions, or assets not being distributed as originally intended.

Keeping a will up to date helps ensure clarity and reduces the burden placed on loved ones during already difficult times.

Not considering the right trust structures

Many parents assume trusts are complex or only relevant to large estates. In reality, even relatively modest inheritances benefit from appropriate structures that provide oversight, protection, and long-term planning.

Without these, funds may lack clear governance and may not be managed or preserved as intended.

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