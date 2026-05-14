RECIPE | Three cocktails to enjoy on World Whisky Day

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Bring some freshness to your next tipple with the Spring Cup.

Story audio is generated using AI

World Whisky Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday in May. It’s a global celebration of the “water of life” that encourages everyone to try a dram, share a bottle, visit distilleries or attend tastings.

SPRING CUP

75ml Johnnie Walker

75ml Pimm’s No 1 Cup

100ml apple juice

200ml ginger ale

1/2 pear

6 drops cardamon bitters

Method:

Chop pear and add to jug with cubed ice. Measure Johnnie Walker and Pimm’s into jug. Add 6 drops of bitters to the jug. Pour apple juice and ginger beer into jug. Give it a stir and add pear slices and thyme sprigs to glasses.

Glenfiddich Fizzy (Supplied)

THE GLENFIDDICH 12 SIGNATURE SERVE: GLEN FIZZY

The Glenfiddich 12 Glen Fizzy is here to challenge assumptions about what makes a refreshing drink. This cocktail combines the smooth, rich profile of Glenfiddich 12 with the crisp sweetness of cloudy apple juice, the zing of lime and a bubbly tonic finish.

Ingredients:

45ml Glenfiddich 12

60ml cloudy apple juice

15ml fresh lime juice

50ml light tonic water

Garnish with an apple slice

Method:

Build this cocktail in a tall glass filled with clear ice. Add Glenfiddich 12, apple juice and lime juice, then top with tonic water. Stir gently and garnish with a crisp apple slice. The result is a drink that balances fruitiness with just the right touch of effervescence.

Peaky Blinder Blended Irish Whiskey. (Supplied)

PEAKY BLINDER BLENDED IRISH WHISKEY

Launched in South Africa last year, Peaky Blinder is a blend of Irish grain and single malt which has been triple distilled and aged in bourbon casks. Fruity and easy to drink, it’s a versatile drink for any occasion.

It lends itself to drinking neat, on the rocks or with a mixer. Alternatively, use its Irish roots to inspire a classic Irish Mule cocktail with flavours of ginger beer, lime and mint.

Irish Mule

Ingredients:

50ml whiskey

½ can ginger beer

ice

lime wedge

mint sprig

Method: Add the ice to a whiskey tumbler and pour over the whiskey and ginger beer. To serve, garnish with a lime wedge and mint sprig.

Recipes previously published in the food section of TimesLIVE.