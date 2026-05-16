Drawn Together at Latitudes Art Fair

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The return of the RMB Latitudes Art Fair from 22 to 24 May means that the beautiful grounds at Shepstone Gardens will throng with the creative humans of Joburg once again. This particular fair has always attracted a diverse crowd, often more interested in the art-schmooze than the art itself. The setting, as always, within the layered gardens and stone architecture of the property on Hope Road, Mountain View, is a wonderful place to hang out with a glass of wine whether spending more time looking at Joburgers or the art.

Samuel Inalegwu's works will be showing at RMB Latitudes Art Fair under the Nigeria Focus banner (Supplied)

Now in its fourth edition, Latitudes positions itself as a different kind of art show, putting access to and excitement about creative exchanges above the transactional pace of traditional art fairs. This approach feels in tune with the realities of the African art market, where relationships — between artists, galleries, collectors and institutions — matter as much as the work on the walls.

Samuel Inalegwu's works will be showing at RMB Latitudes Art Fair under the Nigeria Focus banner (Supplied)

This year’s theme, Oasis, is both metaphor and context. Joburg, a city built without a natural water source, is the conceptual anchor, reminding us that creativity, like water, sometimes surfaces in unlikely places. The idea is to frame the fair within a broader conversation about resilience, sustainability and the conditions under which art is made and supported.

Bloom by Gbolahan Ayoola (Supplied)

A key focus for 2026 is the fair’s expanding continental reach, for example, through its Nigeria Focus programme. Developed through a prior exhibition in Lagos, the initiative puts a group of Nigerian artists in contact with South African audiences and collectors. Rather than presenting a country as a once-off feature, Latitudes builds relationships in advance, working with local partners to create context before the work arrives in Joburg.

Now You See Me by Benson Apah as part of the Nigeria Focus at RMB Latitudes Art Fair. (Suppled)

If Nigeria represents the outward looking eye, INDEX 2026 addresses issues closer to home: access. In partnership with the National Arts Council, Latitudes has committed to opening the fair to independent artists who operate outside traditional gallery systems, offering emerging creatives the opportunity to be seen and a pathway into the market.

Alongside these programmes, the fair’s focused curatorial offering is ESSAY. Conceived as an annual project exploring dialogue across generations, this year’s edition pairs painter Jan Neethling with works by his former teacher and long-time friend Robert Hodgins. Titled On Friendship and Form, the presentation looks at how artistic influence develops over time — shaped by personal relationships and formal training.

Jan Neethling's Dubious Wedding as part of the ESSAY section of the RMB Latitudes Art Fair (Thys Dullaart Photography)

Neethling, now in his late eighties, has maintained a consistent practice since the 1970s but has remained relatively under-recognised outside Joburg. His work — dense, expressive figuration and psychologically charged compositions — is presented in a new context, attempting a clearer sense of its place in South African art history. Hodgins’ established reputation provides a point of reference. Viewers are encouraged to trace influence and divergence across decades of shared dialogue.

But what really distinguishes Latitudes is its atmosphere. The layout, spread across indoor and outdoor spaces where conversations flow as easily as the drinks, encourages a slow kind of looking, the way art was supposed to be seen, in a social context. There’s no pressure to take it all in quickly, no need to leave, but encouragement to linger and explore.

Untitled by Robert Hodgins, part of the ESSAY section of the RMB Latitudes Art Fair. (Thys Dullaart Photography)

Latitudes’ strength lies in its specificity — its ability to situate African artists within both local and continental contexts, while building the networks that allow art from this country and the rest of Africa to flourish.

Previous editions have established the fair’s credibility. Latitudes 2026 suggests a platform settling into its role as a showcase, a participant in shaping the future of African art and a really great place to spend the weekend getting cultured.

RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 takes place from May 22-24 at Shepstone Gardens, Johannesburg.

Click here for more info.